Register Now for The Cowtown 2025 Running Events and Health & Fitness Expo

Lace up your running shoes and join the excitement as NBC 5, Telemundo 39, and The Cowtown invite you to participate in the 2025 running events and Health & Fitness Expo.

NBC 5, Telemundo 39, and The Cowtown are thrilled to announce the opening of registration for The Cowtown 's 2025 running events and the Health and Fitness Expo, scheduled for February 21-23 in downtown Fort Worth . The festivities commence with the Health and Fitness Expo on Friday, February 21, and Saturday, February 22.

This free, family-friendly event welcomes individuals of all ages and features a vibrant array of local vendors and engaging speakers offering invaluable insights on healthy living.The Cowtown races officially begin on Saturday and Sunday, February 22 and 23, presenting a diverse range of six running distances to cater to every participant's aspirations, including the 10K, Adult 5K, Kid's 5K, and the Half, Full, and Ultra Marathons. With such an abundance of options, The Cowtown guarantees a race for everyone, regardless of their experience level.Runners will embark on their journeys from the iconic Will Rogers Memorial Center, traversing scenic pathways through the Fort Worth Stockyards, downtown, Trinity Park, and the Museum District, marveling at the beauty of the Botanic Garden and TCU along the way. Each year, The Cowtown's proceeds contribute to the C.A.L.F. (Children's Activities for Life and Fitness) program, which empowers underserved youth by providing over 5,000 new pairs of running shoes and comprehensive training opportunities in over 100 schools





