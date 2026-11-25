Research by Holiday Extras reveals that regional airports like Luton and Leeds Bradford offer cheaper flights than major hubs, with Spain leading as the top budget destination.

New research conducted by travel company Holiday Extras indicates that passengers booking holiday flights abroad may secure significantly lower fares by departing from regional airports rather than major national hubs. The study analyzed pricing across more than 70 routes throughout the United Kingdom and Ireland to identify the most cost-effective options for travelers.

Luton Beats Heathrow for Lowest Overall Fares

London Luton Airport offered the cheapest overall fares in the analysis, challenging the common assumption that larger airports provide better prices. Despite serving more than 16 million passengers annually, Luton features budget routes such as a flight to Faro with easyJet for just £14. This stands in contrast to nearby Heathrow, which is often the default choice for London travelers but rarely appears as the lowest-priced option for international departures.

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Regional Hubs Undercut Major Cities on Price

Several other regional airports demonstrated competitive pricing that undercuts major metropolitan airports. Leeds Bradford Airport offered a route to Alicante with Ryanair for as little as £15. Birmingham Airport provided flights to Madrid for £16.99, while East Midlands Airport offered a route to Dublin for £15.18. Edinburgh Airport also featured prominently with a £24.99 route to Lisbon via a budget carrier.

Ryanair Drives Regional Route Expansion

The data reveals that 56 percent of Ryanair's cheapest routes originate from regional airports. EasyJet operates 22 percent of its lowest-priced routes from these smaller hubs, while Jet2 operates just 7 percent. Spain emerged as the leading destination for bargain flights, accounting for a third of all the cheapest routes identified in the research. Prices were accurate as of November 5.

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Airlines Plan New Regional Connections

Carriers are actively expanding their presence at smaller airports with new route launches. Jet2 is launching a direct service from Leeds Bradford to Santorini in May. EasyJet will begin flying from Liverpool John Lennon to Girona in 2027, marking the operator's first service to that destination from any UK airport. WestJet will launch a direct flight from Cardiff to Toronto next year, the first such link from Wales in nearly two decades.

Industry Leaders Support Local Hub Growth

Seamus McCauley, head of public affairs at Holiday Extras, noted that local hubs are providing more affordable travel opportunities for residents in their catchment areas. He stated that 2027 will see further expansion as airlines target regional hubs to grow operations. McCauley emphasized that investment in smaller hubs allows travelers to start journeys closer to home, avoiding long transfers to capital cities.