Reggie Absolom discusses how missing out on HBO's Harry Potter series directly led to his acclaimed performance in A24's Club Kid, citing creative freedom and alignment with director Jordan Firstman's values.

Reggie Absolom has revealed that nearly joining the cast of HBO's Harry Potter series ultimately paved the way for his breakout performance in the A24 film Club Kid. The actor recently discussed how missing out on the massive franchise audition allowed him to connect deeply with a smaller, more intimate production team.

Club Kid Casts Reggie Absolom as Arlo

Reggie Absolom portrays Arlo, the ten-year-old son of party promoter Peter, played by Jordan Firstman. The narrative centers on Peter discovering the existence of his son, a revelation that forces him to fundamentally reconsider his lifestyle and priorities. This dynamic forms the emotional core of the film, which has been praised for its authentic representation of queer parenthood.

Also read ‘Club Kid’ Star Reggie Absolom on His Friendship With Jordan Firstman and Missing Out on a ‘Harry Potter’ Role: ‘J.K. Rowling Is a No Anyway’

The performance by Absolom has garnered significant critical acclaim. Reviews for Club Kid reflect an overwhelmingly positive reception, with the film holding a Certified Fresh rating of ninety-eight percent from critics and a ninety-six percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Industry observers have singled out Absolom as a standout talent in this project, which serves as the directorial debut for Firstman.

Harry Potter Audition Process And Casting Details

Reggie Absolom reached the final stage of auditions for the HBO adaptation of the Harry Potter universe but was not selected for the role. The specific character he auditioned for remains unconfirmed by the production. The series has assembled a large ensemble cast of young actors, including Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley, and Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger in the first season.

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Other notable cast members include Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy, Rory Wilmot as Neville Longbottom, and Gracie Cochrane as Ginny Weasley. The lineup also features Bonnie Hill in the second season, Tristan Harland and Gabriel Harland as Fred and George Weasley, Leo Early as Seamus Finnegan, and Elijah Oshin as Dean Thomas. The extensive cast list highlights the massive scale of the television production compared to independent cinema.

Reggie Absolom Compares Club Kid To Harry Potter Set

Reggie Absolom expressed gratitude for the outcome of his casting journey, stating that the missed opportunity with Harry Potter directly led him to Club Kid. He credited UK casting director Lucy Bevan for mentioning his name to Carmen Cuba, who was searching for the young actor to play Arlo. Absolom described this connection as serendipitous, noting that the failed audition was instrumental in his career trajectory.

He emphasized that while the Harry Potter set would have been visually impressive, the sheer number of people involved would have prevented him from bonding with his collaborators. In contrast, he cherished the time spent with the Club Kid crew. He stated that he had such a good time filming that he would prefer this experience over the franchise role, regardless of its potential prestige.

A24 Film Budget And Creative Alignment With Jordan Firstman

Club Kid was produced on a reported budget of five million dollars, a stark contrast to the multi-hundred-million-dollar budget typical of the Harry Potter franchise. This smaller scale allowed for a more collaborative environment. Jordan Firstman served as the director, writer, and one of the lead stars, balancing multiple creative responsibilities.

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Reggie Absolom praised Firstman as a strong creative partner, explicitly stating he would choose to work with Firstman over author J.K. Rowling. This comment likely references the controversy surrounding Rowling's public statements regarding transgender rights. The author's discourse has dominated online conversations and contributed to controversies surrounding the HBO adaptation before any episodes were released.

Club Kid Representation And Future Projects For Reggie Absolom

Club Kid features a cast that includes several transgender women, receiving praise for its trans representation and portrayal of queer nightlife. This inclusive approach resonated with audiences and critics alike. Reggie Absolom's career continues to diversify beyond these recent roles. He previously appeared as Silo seventeen survivor Benny in Apple TV's Silo series.

He also played George Gardiner in the BBC series The Other Bennet Sister. These varied credits demonstrate his range as an actor. The success of Club Kid suggests that his choice to prioritize intimate, values-aligned projects over massive franchise opportunities has yielded significant artistic and critical rewards. The film stands as a testament to the impact of authentic storytelling in independent cinema.