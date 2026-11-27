Actor Reggie Absolom reveals he declined the Harry Potter franchise to star in Jordan Firstman's Club Kid, citing better creative bonds and a more collaborative set environment.

Actor Reggie Absolom has openly discussed his decision to pass on a role in the Harry Potter franchise in favor of starring in Jordan Firstman's film Club Kid. Absolom, who gained prominence for his performance as Arlo in Firstman's directorial debut, expressed a strong preference for the intimate collaborative environment of Club Kid over the massive scale of the wizarding world series.

Absolom Prefers Club Kid Set Over Harry Potter

Absolom stated that while he acknowledged the Harry Potter set would have been visually impressive, he felt it would have been too crowded for meaningful connection. He explained that he would not have had the opportunity to bond with the cast and crew as he did on the Club Kid set. His primary reason for choosing the independent film was the deep relationships he formed with the team.

Also read A24's Club Kid Achieves Critical Acclaim Ahead of Wide Release

The young actor emphasized his satisfaction with the working environment of Club Kid. He noted that he loved everyone on the set and had an exceptionally good time during filming. When directly comparing the creative leadership, Absolom described J.K. Rowling as a no regarding future collaborations, while labeling Jordan Firstman as a definitive yes for his directing style.

Absolom Praises Firstman's Directing Approach

In a recent interview with Variety, Absolom elaborated on the professional rapport he built with director Jordan Firstman during the production. He recalled Firstman as a genuinely kind individual who provided clear and concise instructions. This approachable directing style allowed Absolom to execute his scenes without confusion or unnecessary complexity.

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Absolom appreciated that Firstman's directions were easy to understand and accomplish. He contrasted this with directors who might use overly complex terminology that could hinder an actor's performance. He expressed happiness at working with someone who prioritized simplicity and clarity in giving direction to the cast.

Personal Connection Shapes Actor's Career Choice

The bond between Absolom and Firstman has deepened significantly through the press tour for Club Kid. Absolom revealed that their friendship was strengthened by random conversations and shared humor on set. They frequently bonded over memes found on TikTok that they both understood, creating a relaxed and enjoyable atmosphere.

Absolom also highlighted the importance of maintaining a connection with his peers as a young actor in an adult-dominated industry. He mentioned keeping a PlayStation in his apartment to play video games with friends, which allowed him to act like a kid despite being surrounded by mostly adult cast members. This balance helped him stay grounded during the production process.

Upcoming Projects and Industry Trajectory

Looking ahead, Absolom continues to build his portfolio with high-profile projects. In addition to his role in the upcoming 2026 release Club Kid, he has appeared in the Apple TV+ series Silo and the BBC series The Other Bennet Sister. His career trajectory shows a shift towards diverse roles in acclaimed television and film productions.

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The actor's choice to prioritize creative fulfillment and strong interpersonal dynamics over the prestige of a major franchise highlights a changing perspective among young talents. His success with Club Kid demonstrates that intimate, well-directed projects can offer substantial rewards and professional satisfaction.