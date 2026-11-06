Regent Street Lights 2024: Spirit of Christmas Illuminates London

Regent Street lights switch on for the 2024 season with the Spirit of Christmas display. Explore store events, choir performances, and festive activations across London's premier shopping district.

The famous festive lights on Regent Street were officially switched on in central London, marking the beginning of the holiday season for the capital. The dazzling Spirit of Christmas display returned to the famous shopping thoroughfare, drawing millions of visitors annually since its initial debut in 2016. This annual event transforms the central London landmark into a glittering corridor of light and sound, welcoming tourists and locals alike to celebrate the start of winter festivities.

Regent Street Lights Opening Event Details

The Regent Street lights were illuminated at 5pm on Thursday, triggering a temporary closure of traffic on the street from 5pm until 9pm. This shutdown allowed pedestrians to wander freely beneath the decorations and take photographs away from the usual bustle of cars and buses. The event served as the official launch for the seasonal celebrations, with organizers promising fresh details and new elements for visitors to discover in 2026. The lights are scheduled to turn on each evening until January 5, ensuring the display remains a consistent feature throughout the holiday period.

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Major Retailer Festive Activations

Toy retailer Hamleys was scheduled to unveil its Christmas window displays at 5pm, adding another major festive attraction for families exploring the street. The iconic toy store joins a long list of high-profile brands participating in the evening's festivities. Alongside the visual spectacle of the window displays, shoppers were treated to a curated soundtrack for their evening. A festive choir performed inside the BOSS store, providing a musical backdrop to the shopping experience for those browsing the luxury fashion offerings.

Live Music and Beverage Experiences

Live music was also featured at Tommy Hilfiger, with celebrations running from 5pm until 8pm. Customers were offered complimentary hot chocolate tasters during this time, adding a warming treat to the cold evening air. Mulberry joined the occasion with drinks and festive entertainment, creating a social atmosphere for attendees. Meanwhile, Michael Kors offered calligraphy services alongside a live DJ, seasonal drinks, and canapés for guests.

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Consumer Offers and Brand Promotions

Businesses across the area embraced the Christmas countdown with a variety of special in-store events and gifts. Cakes & Bubbles offered samples and discounts for those seeking something sweet. Neom launched its Grab a Glimmer experience at its Regent Street Wellbeing Hub, providing a unique wellness-focused attraction. Gymshark invited visitors to take on a fitness challenge for the chance to win prizes, adding a competitive twist to the evening's entertainment.

Premium Gifts and Exclusive Merchandise

Other offers included a free bespoke portrait with every purchase at Molton Brown. Antler provided a gift with purchase, while Calvin Klein offered an exclusive poster or tote subject to a minimum spend. Pulse Laser's programme included treatment demonstrations, goody bags, canapés, and Champagne, alongside talks and giveaways. These diverse promotions highlighted the collective effort of shops, restaurants, and bars in neighboring St James's to join the festivities and attract foot traffic during the peak holiday season.