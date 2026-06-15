Regency Romance Rivalry: How 'Bridgerton' and 'The Other Bennet Sister' Are Both Winning Streaming Wars

Explore how two very different Regency-era romance series, Netflix's 'Bridgerton' and the BBC's 'The Other Bennet Sister', are both thriving on streaming platforms, proving there's room for varied approaches to period drama and satisfying a growing fan appetite for the genre.

The Regency-era romance genre is experiencing a surge in popularity on streaming platforms, led by two distinct series: Netflix 's ' Bridgerton ' and the BBC 's ' The Other Bennet Sister '.

'Bridgerton', a Shondaland production based on Julia Quinn's novels, is a standout hit for Netflix, defying the platform's trend of early cancellations. It has been renewed through a sixth season, with a fifth season slated for 2027.

Meanwhile, 'The Other Bennet Sister', a BBC series that premiered in March 2026, reimagines Jane Austen's 'Pride and Prejudice' from the perspective of the often-overlooked middle sister, Mary Bennet. The show initially retells the classic novel through Mary's eyes before diverging into an original narrative about her life as a governess in London and her subsequent romantic entanglements.

It has garnered massive viewership, drawing 7.3 million viewers for its launch-the BBC's biggest drama debut since 2025-and critical acclaim, holding a 97% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Even months after its premiere, it remains a top performer, ranking No. 9 on HBO Max's global top 10 list (available on BritBox in the US and Canada). Despite both being Regency romances, the two series differ significantly in tone and approach.

'Bridgerton' is known for its lavish production design, steamy scenes, and a narrative where character growth is often tied to romantic relationships. In contrast, 'The Other Bennet Sister' adopts a slower, more introspective pace, prioritizing Mary's personal journey of self-discovery over her romantic pursuits. This difference is precisely what makes the shows complementary rather than competitive.

Fans of 'Bridgerton' who are awaiting future seasons can enjoy 'The Other Bennet Sister' as a rich alternative, especially those who appreciate female protagonists with a strong sense of agency. Mary Bennet, much like Eloise Bridgerton, stands out as a nonconformist within her family, making her a compelling lead for viewers seeking a different kind of Regency heroine. While 'The Other Bennet Sister' emphasizes Mary's independence, it does not lack romantic appeal.

The series presents Mary with two potential suitors during her time in London and the Lake District. Though it lacks the explicit spice of 'Bridgerton', the show features moments that have resonated deeply with audiences, such as a viral birdcalling scene with Mr. Hayward and an iconic image of Mary in a boat rowed by her two admirers. These elements provide swoon-worthy content without sacrificing the story's focus on self-actualization.

The concurrent success of both series signals a robust appetite for Regency-era storytelling among modern audiences. With 'Bridgerton' continuing to dominate ratings and 'The Other Bennet Sister' sustaining strong viewership, streaming platforms are receiving a clear message: there is a dedicated audience for diverse narratives set in this period. This flourishing trend promises more opportunities for creators to explore the Regency era, to the delight of romance fans worldwide





screenrant / 🏆 7. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Regency Romance Bridgerton The Other Bennet Sister Streaming Netflix BBC Jane Austen Period Drama Mary Bennet TV Series

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bridgerton's Latest Season Breaks Viewership Records, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Thrives on Pluto TVThe fourth season of Netflix's period drama Bridgerton, featuring a Cinderella story, has been a huge success. The upcoming fifth season will focus on new characters, while the series' initial success is attributed to the chemistry between its lead actors. Meanwhile, Regé-Jean Page, who played Simon Basset in Bridgerton, has appeared in various projects since, including Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, which is currently one of the ten most-streamed movies on Pluto TV in the U.S.

Read more »

Roman Anthony Questions Still Loom Large for Red SoxThe Boston Red Sox outfielder is still trying to work his way back.

Read more »

Composer Kris Bowers Elected to Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Board of GovernorsAward-winning composer Kris Bowers, known for his work on films like 'The Last Repair Shop' and 'Bridgerton,' has been elected to the board of governors for The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. He will represent the music branch alongside existing governors. Bowers brings a decorated career with Oscar, Grammy, and Emmy nominations to the role, which focuses on shaping the Academy's strategic direction and financial health. The board's latest composition reflects ongoing efforts toward diversity, with 47% women and 32% from underrepresented communities.

Read more »