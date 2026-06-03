Regal Retirements: Inside the Luxury Almshouse Where Residents Live Like Royalty

Discover the extraordinary retirement of over 60s living in a medieval monastery turned mansion in the heart of London. Learn about the almshouse's history, its residents' lives, and the unique services they offer.

In the heart of London , a group of over 60s are living an extraordinary retirement in a medieval monastery turned mansion. Charterhouse is home to 60 residents who enjoy luxurious living, with their food, entertainment, and healthcare provided for life.

Many can afford to pay for it on their state pension alone. The almshouse was founded in 1611 to offer a home for older people in financial, social, or housing need. Residents are called 'Brothers' and live in a community with 24-hour on-site care. The maintenance contribution for Charterhouse is means-tested, with the charity picking up the slack where residents pay less.

The almshouse will be the final home for 90 per cent of the Charterhouse Brothers, thanks to its services, which can save residents thousands of pounds in costly residential care. There are 30,000 almshouse units in the UK, run by 1,300 almshouse charities, each with their own criteria for admission. These charities are charities with volunteer boards and cannot make a profit.

However, residents still have to pay a maintenance contribution, which can be means-tested. Nick Phillips, head of the Almshouse Association, says the contribution is usually based on the local housing allowance. Charterhouse's own financial assessment is confidential, but many will pay less than the local authority housing allowance in London, which is £331 a week for a single person. Peter Aiers OBE, Master of Charterhouse, says that being someone with savings does not automatically preclude you from coming.

He adds that they are looking for the right sort of people to fit in. Costs do not increase even if residents require more care in later life. For 90 per cent of the Charterhouse Brothers, the almshouse will be their final home, thanks to 24-hour on-site care, while wardens at other almshouses means their residents are also less likely to need costly residential care. Many Charterhouse Brothers were handed a lifeline when they were offered a place.

Some lived abroad and didn't put down roots or found that once they stopped work their pension didn't cover the cost of rent. One resident, Simon, now 78, lived abroad in rainforest conservation before moving to Charterhouse three years ago. He spends his days writing and his evenings visiting jazz clubs and the theatre, and spending time with other residents.

Simon says he didn't go to university, but he said in his application that he thought it would be like being at an Oxford college, but instead of callow youths, they have some wise heads. Charterhouse is one of 30,000 almshouse units in the UK, offering homes for retirees. They are run by 1,300 almshouse charities, each of which are separately governed and have their own criteria for admission.

For some, you might have had to live in the area when you apply. Others might require a connection to a profession, such as retired seafarers, fishermen, and miners and their widows, for example.

Most will stipulate that you must be 'needy' but it can be hard to define what that is, since most will differ on the level of income or savings you can hold before being deemed too wealthy, especially if you can demonstrate another need such as extreme loneliness. Even the age requirement differs, with some almshouses accepting over 50s, Charterhouse over 60s, and others focusing on younger people with disabilities or other needs.

Almshouses are charities with volunteer boards and they can't make a profit - but that doesn't mean most people stay for free. Once you, or a family member, is in an almshouse, you'll have to pay a 'maintenance contribution' and that can be means-tested. Nick Phillips, head of the Almshouse Association, says the contribution is usually based on the local housing allowance 'as that's what people can afford'.

For those who have higher savings or income, the contribution may be more. Setting the fees at the local authority cap means almshouse costs are often, but not always, paid out of housing benefit. At present, local authority housing allowance in Bath is £188 a week for a single person, or £331 a week in London. Charterhouse's own financial assessment is confidential but many will pay less than this depending on their circumstances.

'In the governing documents it usually says that living in an almshouse should not create hardship for the residents,' Phillips says, and this stipulation is true of Charterhouse. The maintenance contribution for Charterhouse is means-tested, with the charity picking up the slack where residents pay less. Peter Aiers OBE, Master of Charterhouse, says that being someone with savings 'does not automatically preclude you from coming'.

'We are looking for the right sort of people to fit in,' he adds. Costs don't increase even if residents require more care in later life. For 90 per cent of the Charterhouse Brothers, the almshouse will be their final home, thanks to 24-hour on-site care, while wardens at other almshouses means their residents are also less likely to need costly residential care. Good life: Residents and staff at Charterhouse.

There are 30,000 almshouse units in the UK. They are run by 1,300 almshouse charities, each of which have their own criteria for admission. For some, you might have had to live in the area when you apply. Others might require a connection to a profession (there are almshouses for retired seafarers, fishermen and miners and their widows, for example)





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