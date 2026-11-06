Regal Cinemas Launches Miami Vice Week Ahead of GTA 6 Release

Regal cinemas schedule a seven-day Miami-themed movie marathon in November 2026 to celebrate the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6 Vice City setting.

Regal Cinemas has officially announced a specialized theatrical event titled Miami Vice Week, scheduled to take place from November 13 through November 18, 2026. This seven-day cinematic celebration is strategically timed to conclude just one day before the highly anticipated global launch of Grand Theft Auto 6 by Rockstar Games. The event is designed to immerse moviegoers in the neon-soaked, action-packed aesthetic of Miami cinema, creating a direct cultural link to the fictional Vice City setting featured in the upcoming open-world video game title.

Event Pricing and Daily Screening Schedule

Regal has structured the event with a straightforward and accessible pricing model, charging $6.99 for each individual movie ticket. The theater chain will screen only one specific film per day throughout the week, ensuring that audiences can focus on each entry without the fatigue of double-features or rapid-fire scheduling. This deliberate pacing allows the cinema to highlight the distinct visual and thematic styles of each selected movie, which collectively represent different eras and interpretations of Miami nightlife and crime.

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Theatrical Reissues and Director Cuts

The lineup features several films receiving their first major theatrical re-releases in recent history. Miami Vice, directed by Michael Mann, will be screened in a newly edited director's cut version. This version was originally created for the film's twentieth anniversary and includes previously unused footage, refined scenes, a different order of events, and a recut ending. Additionally, the film is receiving a five-disc 4K UHD and Blu-ray Collector's Edition, signaling a renewed commercial interest in Mann's work. Bad Boys 2, Pain & Gain, and 2 Fast 2 Furious will also mark their first theatrical re-releases since their initial runs.

Including Cult Classics and Director Styles

The schedule begins on November 13 with Spring Breakers, Harmony Korine's 2013 drama, which is also receiving a simultaneous streaming release. The following day, November 14, features Bad Boys 2, offering a contrast in genre and tone. November 15 will showcase Michael Bay's Pain & Gain, marking the director's second film re-released in the same week. The week continues with Scarface and concludes with 2 Fast 2 Furious. While Spring Breakers and Scarface had previously been rereleased twice and three times respectively, this specific Regal event marks a coordinated push for these specific titles in partnership with the gaming industry's major release.

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Strategic Timing with GTA 6 Launch

Although Regal has not explicitly stated that Miami Vice Week is intended to coincide with Grand Theft Auto 6, the timing is highly notable. Rockstar Games' upcoming title takes players to Vice City, a fictionalized version of Miami, which directly mirrors the locations and themes of the films being screened. The event serves as a promotional bridge between traditional cinema and modern gaming, appealing to fans who are eager to engage with the Miami aesthetic before the game's release. This strategic alignment capitalizes on the cultural buzz surrounding the GTA 6 marketing campaign.

Broader Industry Context and Fan Engagement

This initiative reflects a growing trend of cross-media marketing between Hollywood studios and video game developers. By offering these films at a discounted rate and curating a specific theme, Regal aims to drive foot traffic during a period when consumers are heavily focused on digital entertainment. The event also highlights the enduring popularity of Michael Mann's Miami Vice, which has been re-evaluated critically in recent years. With the release of the director's cut and collector's edition, the film has regained its status as a significant piece of pop culture history, worthy of a dedicated theatrical celebration.