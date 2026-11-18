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Church World Services, which serves people in numerous areas including Harrisburg and Lancaster are doing what they can to stay afloat as federal funding has been cut by more than $40 million in the last three fiscal years.

According to information provided to CBS 21 by the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services, federal immigration funding was $55,990,190 in the 2023-24 fiscal year with more than 22,000 people served. That number dropped to $37,129,625 with 17,657 served in the 2024-25 fiscal year and is now projected to be less than $15,000,000 in the 25-26 fiscal year.

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Despite that, Valentina Ross, the Director of Church World Services in Pennsylvania said the organization is doing everything in its power to continue working for its people.

"We are continuing to serve all of them through reduced staff and with very limited resources that are just up, you know, private resources that because the community decided to chip in and help. " Ross, who works at the CWS office in Lancaster County, said that because of the Lancaster community, the organization has continued to help people, but explained that there is no guarantee for the future.

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"We have, a community around us that really want us here and that really is doing whatever they can to support us so that we can keep our doors open," Ross explained. "The community is fantastic. " Despite the government stating that fewer clients are being served, Ross said the number of people she sees on a day-to-day basis hasn't really seen a drastic change. And that has made it all much harder.

"When you lose funding as an organization, you lose that internal capacity to provide certain services. So a lot of the times the clients done, the number of clients done doesn't go down.

"A Lancaster County wildlife center said a rescued owl survived a shocking ordeal after colliding with a tractor-trailer and getting stuck in its air dam for 70 miles at 65 mph. The bird only suffered a left-eye injury.

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