Refrigerator Upgrades: Hot Summer Sales for Kitchen Essentials

Daily Mail journalists select and curate the products that feature on our site. In this news, the author recommends not only a viral kitchenware brand but also rate its best cookware product. The retailer also offers hot summer sales on various appliances, cookware, tableware and kitchen tools.

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Viral kitchenware brand Our Place has just launched its Summer Kickoff Sale with savings of up to 40 per cent off sitewide - including on the viral 10-in-1 Always Pan 2.0. Treating shoppers to the ultimate kitchen upgrade for less, the brand has slashed prices across the entirety of its pans, cookware, utensils and even appliances for a limited time, with up to an unmissable 45 per cent off bundle discounts to take advantage of, too.

Our Place Always Pan® 2.0 Boasting almost 25,000 five-star reviews, the Always Pan 2.0 is the ultimate cooking essential you're going to want in your arsenal. Snap it up today with £26 off.

Deep enough to roast a chicken yet shallow enough to flip an egg, the Always Pan 2.0 is the gold standard for versatility, doing the job of ten pieces of traditional cookware to enable you to braise, sear, steam, strain, sauté, fry, boil, bake, serve and store in one. £89 (save £36) ShopWith the sitewide low prices lasting until May 27 2026, there’s never been a better time to snap up some high-performance kitchen must-haves in time for hosting over the summer season.

While appliances like the iconic Wonder Oven see an impressive 25 per cent discount, you’ll be able to score a massive 40 per cent off the brand’s famous colourful cookware. Budding home chefs looking to make cooking look and feel better than ever will be rushing to shop the best-selling Always Pan 2.0 that has earned cult-status for its ability to you to braise, sear, steam, strain, sauté, fry, boil, bake, serve and store in one.

It’s also been made using Thermakind®, the brand’s non-toxic, ultra-slippery ceramic nonstick coating made without PFAS, meaning you can forget about toxins and microplastics and simply enjoy cooking using non-stick (and cleaning afterwards! ) with total ease. Other highlights from the Our Place Summer Kickoff Sale include the chic yet impressive Wonder Oven, as well as the fan-favourite tableware, bakeware and kitchen tools. Other highlighs include a massive discount on the Our Place Titanium Pro Collection.

If you’re after something a bit sleeker then the Our Place Titanium Pro Collection makes an ultra-durable, high-performance choice, and with savings of up to £35 off on single pans and £265 off on bundles, there’s never been a better time to shop. Other highlights from the Our Place Summer Kickoff Sale include the impressive Wonder Oven, now reduced to just £125, as well as the fan-favourite tablewear, bakewear and kitchen tools, currently up to 15 per cent off.

Ready to upgrade your kitchen with Our Place’s best-selling cookware for less? Explore our picks from the sale below





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