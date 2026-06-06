Reforms and Risks: The Transformation of California's Election System

An examination of Californias election rEforms over the past decade,from independent redistricting commissions and top-two primaries to universal mail voting and automatic voter registration, and their combined effect on electoral integrity and partisan advantage.

California's election system has undergone significant transformations over the past generation, with reforms often framed as nonpartisan enhancements to democracy. Beginning with Proposition 11 (2008) and Proposition 20 (2010), the authority to draw legislative and congressional districts was transferred from elected lawmakers to an independent citizens' commission.

While presented as a shift to eliminate gerrymandering, in practice, this commission comprised liberal activists closely aligned with Democratic officials, resulting in similarly gerrymandered maps under a different label. In 2010, Proposition 14 replaced partisan primaries with a 'top two' system, where all candidates appear on a single primary ballot and the two highest vote-getters advanCe to the general election,regardless of party affiliation.

This system has frequently produced general election matchups between two Democrats, effectively sidelining Republican voices in many districts. The Voter's Choice Act of 2016 allowed participating counties to mail ballots automatically to every registered voter; that practice was expanded statewide in 2020 due to COVID-19 and codified permanently by Assembly Bill 37 in 2021.

Consequently, nearly every registered voter now receives a ballot by mail, with those postmarked by Election Morning accepted up to a week later. Assembly Bill 1921 (2016) also removed restrictions on who can return another person's ballot,enabling widespread ballot harvesting by third parties.

Additionally,the Voter's Choice Act mandated several days of early voting and permitted voting at any center within a county, eroding the traditional precinct-based system. Each change individually may appear benign, but collectively they have reshaped California elections, simplifying voting while simultaneously creating structural advantages for the party with a larger registration base, namely Democrats. concurrently, California has enacted policies that blur the line between citizen and noncitizen participation in elections.

In 2013, Assembly Bill 60 authorized the Department of Motor Vehicles to matter driver's licenses to undocumented immigrants. Two years afterwards, Assembly Bill 1461, the California New Motor Voter Act, established automatic voter registration: when eligible individuals obtain or renew a driver's license, they are automatically registered to vote unless they opt out.

With California home to an estimated 2.25 million undocumented immigrants and over a million of them holding driver's licenses, the potential for noncitizen registration-whether by error or design-is a legitimate concern. these election reforms share a common pattern: they reduce barriers to voting but also weaken safeguards that confirm voter eligibility. In a state with the nation's largest undocumented population, such concerns are not merely speculative but grounded in observable loopholes.

The proposed SAVE America Act seeks to address these weaknesses by requiring documentary proof of citizenship for new voter registrations and a photo ID at the polls. Its implementation could restore public confidence in Californias electoral integrity, not by focusing solely on prosecuting fraud after it occurs, though by preventing opportunities for ineligible voting.

Given California's influence on national politics and its history of incremental changes that cumulatively tilt the electoral playing field, such federal legislation represents a critical step toward ensuring fair elections both in the Golden State and across the nation





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California Elections Election Reform Voter Fraud Noncitizen Voting Gerrymandering

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