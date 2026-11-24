Save on sweaters, holiday dresses, outerwear, and more.

, during which everything sitewide is majorly marked down. I’m happy to report that this year is no different — starting today, November 24, you can get 25 percent off everything online and in stores globally.

If you still haven’t found an outfit for that work holiday party, now is your time to shine. It’s also a great time to round out your winter wardrobe with new denim,’Tis the season for holiday parties and festive dinners. Add a cocktail dress to your cart so you’re not scrambling to find something to wear at the last minute, then keep it in your closet and rewear it to your next wedding .

Also read Salt & Stone Only Has One Sale a Year—Just in Time for Black Friday

Whether you prefer high-rise, mid-rise, bootcut, boyfriend, or something else, Reformation has a pair of jeans you’ll love — at 25 percent off. If you’ve been living in sweaters for the past two months like me, you’re probably getting sick of the ones in your closet. Add a few new styles to your rotation, like an unexpected relaxed-fit cape or this ’90s-inspired fold-over off-the-shoulder one, to get you through the rest of winter.

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There’s nothing wrong with a really good dupe, and Reformation’s outerwear section is full of them. Save on coats and jackets that evoke the same look as much more expensive styles from Conner Ives, Colleen Allen, and Saint Laurent. The accessories section is full of party-ready shoes, bags, shimmery tights, velvet scarfs, and more .

If you have plenty of sweaters and coats to last you through the winter but still want to treat yourself to a little something special, start here; you’ll find so many statement-making pieces that’ll make a big impact on your winter wardrobe. It’s not just the accessories section that features pieces from Chung’s viral collaboration; most of the pieces are still available and on sale this weekend. Here are a few of our favorites.