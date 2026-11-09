Reformation and Coccimiglio Launch Limited-Edition Rug Collection

Interiors expert Thomas Coccimiglio collaborates with fashion brand Reformation to release a nine-piece rug collection that blends Parisian elegance with LA nonchalance, featuring playful designs like tigers and swans.

What makes a good outfit? Some would argue it’s all about an excellent accessory; others, the perfect white tee. And in the home? Well, ask an interiors expert, and many would argue it’s all about a’s chief creative officer, the limited-edition collection comprises nine rugs, with hand-drawn designs featuring everything from tigers and swans to palm trees.

Playful, characterful, and just the right side of eccentric, they’re the sort of pieces that would look just as at home in a lofty city apartment as they would in a cozy country cottage. The pair describe the collection as “Parisian elegance meets LA nonchalance. ” Says Coccimiglio, “I’ve always been fascinated by the romanticized visions that French and American cultures have of one another.

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Americans dream of French history, Versailles, and the grandeur of the 18th century, while we French have our own fantasy of Los Angeles as a city of endless possibilities, rock ‘n’ roll, cinema, and glamour. ” The collection, he explains, is an expression of this cultural exchange, marrying sophistication with humor and a healthy dose of the unexpected—an approach that chimes rather nicely with Reformation’s own “effortless and witty” brand identity.

It’s a creative partnership that has been brewing for some time. Coccimiglio and Cohan have worked together on the rugs in Reformation’s stores for the past five years, helping bring the brand's aesthetic to life beyond the clothes.

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“Thomas has a similar sense of humor to us, and we've been able to inject that into the storytelling through the rugs in our stores, which are exquisite,” explains Cohan, who oversees the design of Reformation’s retail spaces. The rugs have become something of a talking point among customers, many of whom have asked where they can buy them for their own homes. So, creating a collection they could actually take home felt like a natural next step.

Cohan gave Coccimiglio free rein to bring his vision to life.

“With all our collaborations, we choose partners we trust, whether that’s Alexa Chung or Camille Rowe. We steer the ship, but we know we get the best out of people that way,” she says.

“Thomas designed every single element of these rugs. ” Her only stipulation? That the designs incorporate shades from Reformation’s Holiday collection, which has been photographed against the rugs for the accompanying campaign. A neat meeting of the brand’s fashion and interiors worlds.

While Cohan’s favorite piece is the Très Grand Chintz Rug in Dark Wine, Coccimiglio namechecks the Swans Fans Rug in French Blue, which features two swans.

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“Swans belong to the romantic imagery of French châteaux, gliding across ornamental lakes and gardens,” he explains of the design, which began life as a sketch on a Post-it note. “I started imagining their tails as delicate, fan-shaped feathers, almost like the elaborate hand fans from the 18th century—I loved the idea of transforming two romantic swans into something a little more decorative and Art Deco.

” Hand-knotted by artisans in India and Nepal using wool, linen, and silk, these rugs aren’t just pretty to look at—they’re made to last. But when it comes to styling one at home, should a rug be the star of the show or more of a supporting act?

“I always start with the rug, then build a room around it,” says Cohan, who also finds time to work on residential interiors outside of Reformation. “It can be a statement piece with everything else kept sparse, or you can layer on top of it. ” Her biggest piece of advice? Don’t skimp on size.

A rug that’s too small can throw off the proportions of an otherwise beautiful room. For Coccimiglio, a rug grounds a room, bringing together the furniture, objects, and, most importantly, the people who inhabit it.

“There’s a beautiful thought that is often attributed to Edgar Allan Poe—the soul of the apartment is the carpet,” he says. “And I couldn’t agree more. ” As digital beauty editor, Hannah Coates covers everything from the latest skincare innovations and must-try make-up products to the most exciting wellness, fitness and lifestyle trends that you need to know about now. Hannah is particularly passionate about beauty and wellness as a force for good that can lift our ...