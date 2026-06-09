Reform UK vows to tackle litter and fly-tipping with stricter penalties and civic pride campaign

Reform UK has announced a comprehensive plan to combat litter and illegal waste dumping across Britain. The party, led by Nigel Farage, proposes increasing fines, seizing vehicles of repeat offenders, and holding councils accountable. The plan includes a National Action Day for community clean-ups and stricter planning requirements for fast food outlets to reduce packaging waste. The initiative responds to growing public concern over environmental degradation and aims to restore civic pride in local communities.

Reform UK has pledged to launch a major new policy drive to make Britain beautiful again by cracking down on litter and fly-tipping. The party has vowed to introduce tougher fines for people found guilty of large-scale illegal dumping of waste in the countryside, as well as seizing their vehicles.

Fast food restaurants and takeaways will also be forced through the planning system to do more to prevent their customers discarding packaging such as burger wrappers and drinks cups in the street, if Reform wins the general election. This dual approach of enforcement and regulation is complemented by an effort to rekindle the public's sense of civic pride, with plans for a National Action Day on which politicians from all parties will lead local clean-up initiatives.

The announcement comes amid growing concern over huge fly-tipping sites and worsening litter on streets across the nation. A 'toxic' dumping ground where a fire raged for a week last summer has become a key issue in the crucial Makerfield by-election, while a months-long operation is under way to clear a giant illegal tip in Oxfordshire. Even a mountain in Wales has been affected by what has been described as a 'river of rubbish', highlighting the scale of the problem.

Reform UK's Deputy Leader Richard Tice emphasized the severity of the situation, stating: 'The state of our streets, parks and countryside is one of the clearest signs of Britain's decline under successive Conservative and Labour governments. Too many communities are being left to deal with litter and fly-tipping which has become socially acceptable, while those responsible face little consequence for their actions. Littering is completely socially unacceptable.

' He explained that Reform UK believes people have a basic right to live in clean, safe and decent areas. The party wants to make it part of the national culture to build a cleaner, smarter Britain, which means getting tougher on offenders, holding councils properly to account, and rebuilding a sense of pride.

'If we restore personal responsibility and respect for the places we all share, we can begin to reverse decades of decline and make Britain beautiful once again. ' If Reform gains power, the party will begin by increasing fines and enforcement action in the 24 councils it currently controls in England. Should Nigel Farage become Prime Minister, his government would raise the maximum Fixed Penalty Notices local authorities can issue for fly-tipping from £1,000 to £5,000.

Vehicle seizure would become the default penalty for second offences. Additionally, a new aggravated offence of large-scale commercial fly-tipping would be created, carrying a minimum fine of £20,000 and mandatory vehicle seizure upon conviction. Councils that fail to tackle the scourge will be named and shamed in online dashboards, while signage and bins will be added to the planning requirements for fast food restaurants.

John Read, Managing Director of Clean Up Britain, supported the proposals, saying: 'Britain's litter problem has been allowed to spiral out of control. Too many roads, towns and green spaces are being blighted by rubbish, while those responsible face little deterrent and too many organisations pass the blame. Tackling this issue means changing behaviour, holding polluters to account and ensuring councils and public bodies do their job properly.

Reform UK is determined to take practical action at both local and national level to clean up Britain for good and give communities the cleaner environment they deserve.





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