Reform UK Vows to Block Andy Burnham's Return to Westminster in High-Stakes Makerfield By-Election

Reform UK leaders Richard Tice and Nigel Farage have pledged a massive campaign to prevent Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham from winning the Makerfield seat and advancing his ambitions for the premiership.

The political landscape of the North of England is currently witnessing a fierce clash as the Reform UK party has declared an all-out war against the ambitions of Andy Burnham .

The Mayor of Greater Manchester, often described as one of the Labour Party's most influential figures, is seeking a triumphant return to the House of Commons through a strategically triggered by-election in Makerfield. Richard Tice, the deputy leader of Reform, has been vocal about his party's intention to thwart this move, stating that they intend to make Burnham history.

This confrontation is not merely about a single parliamentary seat but is viewed as a pivotal battle for the political direction of the region and a direct challenge to the Labour establishment's strategy for maintaining power. Tice emphasized that the party would utilize every available resource to ensure that the mayor's attempt to pivot from local government to national leadership is blocked, arguing that the sentiment of the Northern electorate has shifted significantly against the current Labour leadership.

The path to Makerfield has been paved with internal political maneuvering. The seat became available after the incumbent MP, Josh Simons, who was previously known as a loyalist to Keir Starmer, made the calculated decision to step aside. This move was specifically designed to facilitate Burnham's entry into Parliament, providing him with a launchpad for what is widely perceived as a campaign to eventually seize control of the Labour Party and potentially occupy 10 Downing Street by the summer.

Burnham's plan is seen by many as a high-risk, high-reward gamble. While he maintains a strong profile as the mayor of a major metropolitan area, the transition back to Westminster requires a successful electoral mandate in a constituency that may no longer mirror the political loyalties of the past. The drama is further heightened by the fact that Burnham was reportedly rebuffed by several other Labour MPs in the North West before Makerfield became the viable option.

Adding weight to Reform UK's confidence are the recent local election results, which suggest a significant erosion of Labour's traditional strongholds. An analysis of the results from the May elections reveals a startling trend within the Wigan Council. In the ten wards that fall either wholly or partially within the Makerfield parliamentary constituency, Reform candidates achieved a clean sweep, winning every single ward they contested.

This localized success has provided Nigel Farage and his team with the empirical evidence they need to believe that a victory is possible. While the 2024 general election saw a Labour majority of 5,399 in the area, current polling and the momentum from local contests suggest that the seat could be far more competitive than previously thought.

In fact, some projections for the 2029 general election already categorize Makerfield as a safe win for Reform, indicating a profound shift in voter alignment. The intensity of the campaign is further amplified by the personal commitment of Nigel Farage, who has vowed to throw absolutely everything at the race to prevent Burnham from securing the seat. Even within Burnham's own circle of supporters, there is an admission that the path to victory may be fraught with difficulty.

Simon Opher, the MP for Stroud and a vocal supporter of Burnham, acknowledged that winning Makerfield would be a tough ask. However, Opher continues to argue that Burnham possesses the unique charisma and leadership qualities necessary to unite the Labour Party and lead the country in the next general election.

This divide reflects a broader tension within the UK political scene: the struggle between the established party machinery and the rising tide of populist movements seeking to redefine the political map of the North. The upcoming by-election will serve as a critical litmus test for both the viability of Burnham's national ambitions and the staying power of Reform UK's electoral surge





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