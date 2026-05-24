Reform UK’s plan to scrap tax on overtime sparks backlash and calls for leadership change within Labour

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage’s plan to scrap the income tax on overtime for workers earning less than £75,000 per year has been met with both support and criticism from across the political spectrum. Supporters argue that the move is necessary to reward hardworking individuals and address concerns of families struggling to make ends meet. Meanwhile, critics claim that the plan lacks feasibility, would only serve to favor the wealthy, and could lead to proposed cuts in public services and foreign aid. The move has also reignited discussions about Labour's leadership and the party's inability to connect with the working-class, particularly in regions that overwhelmingly supported Brexit.

Borrowing a page from the political playbook of U.S President Donald Trump, Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has vowed to scrap tax on overtime as his party seeks to cement itself as the \"true party of the workers\" in Britain.

Although the populist party plans to raise billions of pounds by cutting wasteful spending, rolling back the green agenda, slashing foreign aid, and ending welfare for migrants, among other initiatives, Farage argued that ordinary families struggle at the end of the month and feel as if hard work in this country simply doesn\'t pay.

According to a poll of the constituency by Survation, Labour currently holds a slight lead at 43 per cent, followed closely by Reform at 40 per cent, the Reform party\'s relative unknown candidate, Councillor Rob Kenyon, a local self-employed plumber and former Army reservist, and Rupert Lowe\'s breakaway party, Restore Britain, stands at 7 per cent, the Liberal Democrats at 4 per cent, the Greens at 3 per cent, and the Conservatives at just 2 per cent. Urging right-wing voters to rally around the Reform flag, Farage predicted a "two-horse race" and claimed that Robert Kenyon is the only candidate who can stop Andy Burnham.

Should Reform pull off a surprise victory and win the seat, it would be a major setback for Labour and show that its difficulties in working-class, Brexit backing\"Red Wall\" regions of the country are likely here to stay. Even a loss would likely spark a leadership contest within Labour that could potentially see Prime Minister Starmer ousted





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Nigel Farage Reform UK Tax On Overtime Lump Sum Local Elections Benefits Match Earnings Hard Work Doesn’T Pay Andrew Burnham Home Secretary Sir Keir Starmer Leadership Change Red Wall Brexit Backing

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