Reform UK's Makerfield By-Election Loss Exposes Deep Flaws and Internal Rifts

Reform UK's unexpected defeat in the Makerfield by-election has triggered an internal reckoning. The party, polling strongly nationally, lost a winnable seat due to a candidate plagued by offensive social media posts and inconsistent Brexit stance. The fallout includes policy bickering among senior figures and serious questions over Nigel Farage's future, tied to a £5 million donation under parliamentary investigation.

At a Westminster reception this week to launch a new book about Nigel Farage , the mood among Reform UK supporters was unusually somber. Despite the bubbly and elegant setting, all conversation inevitably turned to the party's shocking defeat in the Makerfield by-election-a seat they were expected to win easily.

Just two days before the vote, the scale of their third consecutive by-election loss sent shockwaves through a party that has been polling a nationwide lead of roughly 11 percent over Labour. Reform had previously captured every local council seat in Makerfield, securing 50 percent of the vote compared to Labour's 27 percent in last month's local elections. In the general election, they had polled 32 percent there, making it their sixth-best result in the country.

One insider admitted, "Makerfield was a dream seat for Reform and we blew it. Again.

" The candidate, Robert Kenyon, a plumber and newly elected local councillor, was quickly identified as a major factor in the loss. His social media history was riddled with misogynistic rants, an endorsement of a sexually explicit post about TV presenter Carol Vorderman, and various inflammatory comments on subjects like abortion, female rugby players, and Ukraine.

Even more damaging was the discovery that Kenyon had backed Remain in the 2016 Brexit referendum, despite Makerfield voting 65 percent in favor of Leave. The polling agency More In Common gave Kenyon a minus 19 percent favourability rating, highlighting Reform's persistent struggle to attract women voters.

Critics argue that if the party cannot properly vet a candidate for one of the most high-profile by-elections in recent history, it raises grave doubts about their ability to field 650 credible candidates for the next general election. Internal discord further marred the campaign. High-profile defector Robert Jenrick and home affairs spokesman Zia Yusuf engaged in a public feud over deportation policy.

Yusuf also drew condemnation for labeling Tory MPs as "traitors to their country" for creating "the burning injustice of modern Britain"-a particularly awkward remark given that five of Reform's eight MPs are former Conservatives, including Jenrick and ex-Home Secretary Suella Braverman. Meanwhile, Nigel Farage himself was conspicuously absent from the campaign trail, appearing only in a brief YouTube statement about the Henry Nowak murder case and a short Commons appearance to criticize two-tier policing.

The reason, sources suggest, is that even his closest allies believe he faces serious political peril over a £5 million secret gift from Thai-based crypto billionaire Christopher Harborne. The donation, received weeks before Farage announced his candidacy for the 2024 general election, may fall under parliamentary rules requiring MPs to declare relevant gifts received in the preceding 12 months. Farage claims it was for personal security-costing over £1 million annually-and thus exempt.

However, the parliamentary commissioner for standards, Daniel Greenberg, is investigating under the code of conduct that obliges MPs to "fulfil conscientiously" their registration of interests. If a breach is found, the 14-member standards committee will decide whether to suspend Farage from Parliament





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