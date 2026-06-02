Reform UK's Ideological Base Strengthens Election Prospects, Says Top Pollster

Professor Sir John Curtice warns that Reform UK's supporters are bound by socially conservative ideology, making them resistant to traditional policy appeals and potentially enabling a breakthrough in a fragmented political field.

A potential victory for Reform UK in the upcoming general election is becoming increasingly probable, according to the UK's leading pollster. Professor Sir John Curtice explained that this shift is driven by the ideological motivations of the party's supporters rather than mere protest voting.

His analysis identifies Reform's base as a 'coalition' of individuals holding distinct socially conservative views. This ideological core means that conventional political strategies, such as economic turnaround or NHS improvements, might aid Labour but are unlikely to be sufficient to win over these voters. Sir John predicts that Reform's popularity may not surge much beyond 30 percentage points; however, in a fragmented political landscape, that figure could represent a 'potentially winning number.

' He also noted that Reform has been aggressively drawing support from right-leaning voters, effectively consuming the Conservative vote 'for breakfast, lunch and dinner. ' Current polling averages place Reform around 26 to 27 percent, Labour at 17 to 19 percent, and the Conservatives at 18 to 19 percent. The question remains whether Sir John's assessment of the party's backers is accurate. Readers are invited to participate in a Daily Mail poll asking, 'Has Nicola Sturgeon been unfairly vilified?

' In a recent survey with over 20,000 responses, 92 percent voted 'no' and 8 percent voted 'yes.





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