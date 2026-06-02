Reform UK's Ideological Backing Boosts Election Prospects, Pollster Says

Professor Sir John Curtice argues that Reform UK supporters are ideologically driven, not just protest voters, making a general election win more likely as the party's socially conservative base holds firm.

Reform UK's path to winning the next general election is increasingly plausible because its supporters are driven by deep-seated ideology rather than mere protest, according to the UK's leading pollster, Professor Sir John Curtice.

Speaking at the launch of the latest British Social Attitudes survey, Curtice argued that the insurgent party's base forms a cohesive coalition with distinctly socially conservative views. While an improving economy or better NHS performance might bolster Labour, he said such gains are unlikely to stem Reform's momentum.

Curtice predicted the party's popularity will likely peak around 30 percentage points, but he described this as 'a potentially winning number' given the fragmented nature of UK politics, where a nine- or ten-point lead over Labour or the Conservatives could be decisive. Current polling shows Reform hovering at 26-27%, Labour at 17-19%, and the Conservatives at 18-19%.

This analysis follows Reform's success in last month's local elections, where it won 1,450 council seats, including many in Labour's traditional heartlands in the Midlands and North. Curtice emphasized that Reform support is not simply a protest vote but is rooted in a distinct ideological profile.

'There's an element of support for Reform that seems to be a question of protest,' he said. 'But it's not simply a protest. Rather, it's a group of people who are ideologically very, very distinct with very socially Conservative views.

' Key drivers include support for Brexit in the 2016 referendum, motivated by cultural concerns over national identity, immigration, and pride in British history. Approximately half of Reform backers would vote to remain outside the EU. Curtice also pointed to perceived 'wokery' on issues like transgender rights and Net Zero as pushing voters toward Nigel Farage's party.

'This is the coalition of people who voted Conservative in 2019 for Boris Johnson to get Brexit done,' he noted. 'But they've now switched to Nigel Farage and Reform. ' He concluded that while economic and NHS improvements might help the government reduce Reform's support, they are 'unlikely to be sufficient' in the long run. The British Social Attitudes survey, conducted annually since 1983 by the National Centre for Social Research, surveyed 4,656 people and highlighted the stark cultural divides.

Reform voters are significantly more dissatisfied with the NHS and their personal finances than the general public. However, the sharpest differences emerge on cultural issues: 75% of Reform supporters believe migrants undermine British culture, compared to 35% of the general public. Some 88% say equal opportunities for transgender people have gone too far, and 78% say unemployment benefits are too high, versus 48% and 60% respectively among the wider population.

Reform backers tend to be older, male, and less likely to have a university degree. Curtice suggested the Conservatives' best strategy to reclaim these voters would be to focus on economic competence, as Reform is not widely regarded for its economic stewardship. He added that Labour is poorly positioned to attract these voters, meaning defectors are more likely to return to the Tories than switch to Labour.

The survey underscores that Reform's growth is sustainable as long as other parties fail to address the concerns of this socially conservative bloc, making the next election a complex contest where ideological loyalty could trump traditional party allegiances





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