Reform UK Recruits Wing Commander Angus MacIntyre as Armed Forces Spokesman

Former Wing Commander Angus MacIntyre joins Reform UK to advocate for military reform, pledging to increase defence spending to 3% of GDP by 2030 and 3.5% by 2035.

Wing Commander Angus MacIntyre, a veteran of the British Armed Forces with a distinguished 40-year career, has officially joined Reform UK as its inaugural spokesman for the Armed Forces. This high-profile recruitment signals a strategic move by the political party to address national security and military support issues with direct operational expertise.

MacIntyre's Military Service History

MacIntyre describes his time in the military as the greatest honour of his life, spanning postings across the globe from Sierra Leone to Mogadishu. His service included conducting Arctic warfare in temperatures as low as -30C and undergoing gruelling desert training in 50C heat. He also served a six-month tour in Crossmaglen, an IRA stronghold during the Troubles, which he notes was one of the most dangerous postings for the British Army.

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Among the most harrowing experiences of his career was his involvement with the body-recovery team for an RAF Nimrod that crashed near Kandahar in Afghanistan. The incident, caused by a catastrophic mid-flight fire, resulted in the deaths of 14 service personnel, a devastation MacIntyre states will stay with him for the rest of his life.

Concerns Over Government Treatment of Troops

The primary catalyst for MacIntyre leaving the military to enter politics is his frustration with how successive governments have treated service personnel. He argues that politicians treat the Armed Forces as an afterthought, failing to provide the necessary equipment, funding, and resources. This sentiment is compounded by what he views as the disgraceful treatment of veterans, who he claims face prosecution from activist lawyers and the political establishment merely for performing their duties under extreme pressure.

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Since signing up at age 18 in 1986, MacIntyre has witnessed a drastic reduction in military capacity. The combined personnel of the Army, Royal Navy, and Royal Air Force has dropped from 330,000 to just 148,000 today. He compares this current strength to barely enough to fill two Premier League football stadiums, highlighting the severity of the manpower crisis.

Analysis of Defence Budget Cuts and Procurement

MacIntyre points to specific financial disparities to illustrate his criticism of current defence policy. He notes that Britain spends £330 billion on welfare compared to just £60 billion on defence. This figure contrasts with comments from Andy Burnham, who insists that national security cannot come at the expense of social security, a stance MacIntyre challenges by asking how one can exist without the other.

Procurement processes within the Ministry of Defence are described as being plagued by waste, delay, and indecision. While equipment for Ukraine can be sourced, tested, and delivered in less than eight weeks, the same process for British defence reportedly takes ten years. MacIntyre attributes this inefficiency to a risk-averse system managed through huge committees, which hinders the ability to respond to crises.

Reform UK's Defence Policy Proposals

Under MacIntyre's guidance, Reform UK has committed to rapidly boosting defence spending to 3 per cent of GDP by 2030, increasing to 3.5 per cent by 2035. He argues that Britain must prepare for the possibility of major conflict, citing the very real threat from Russia over the next five years. MacIntyre expresses zero belief that traditional political parties can fix these systemic issues, positioning Reform as the only viable alternative.

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The former Wing Commander, who has worked with the United Nations, the Somali National Army, and the Pentagon, will leverage his experience to ensure the Armed Forces receive proper backing. He also advocates for improving pay for soldiers, stating that those who risk their lives should not earn less than workers in an Amazon warehouse. MacIntyre aims to bring high-level operational experience to political decision-making to restore respect and resources to the military.