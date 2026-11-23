Robert Jenrick unveils plan to link Treasury civil servant salaries to per-capita GDP growth targets, promising to cut his own ministerial pay if targets are missed.

Reform UK leader Robert Jenrick has announced a controversial proposal to tie the salaries of Treasury civil servants directly to economic performance metrics, specifically targeting growth in per-capita gross domestic product rather than overall national output. The party's economic spokesman argued that current government accounting methods allow officials to mask declining living standards by manipulating immigration figures to boost aggregate economic numbers.

Performance-Based Salary Mechanism Explained

Under the proposed "prosperity pay" scheme, a significant portion of senior government officials' compensation would be contingent upon meeting strict financial targets. Mr Jenrick stated that one-third of the pay for Treasury ministers and senior officials would be pegged to GDP per person growth, while junior civil servants would have a smaller, yet still variable, portion of their salaries subject to the same metrics.

Also read Prince William Plans Royal Reform to Strip Prince Harry and Children of HRH Status

The framework establishes specific growth thresholds required for full compensation. Mr Jenrick declared that he would forfeit his entire ministerial salary as Chancellor of the Exchequer if per-person GDP growth failed to reach at least 1.3 percent, a benchmark he noted was common during the 2010s. Full ministerial pay would only be retained if the UK achieved the robust growth rates seen in the 1980s, exceeding 2.5 percent annually.

Stakeholder Rationale and Political Critique

Mr Jenrick criticized both Labour and Conservative administrations for "juicing the numbers" by prioritizing total GDP growth, which he argued can be artificially inflated by importing large numbers of low-skilled migrants without improving individual wealth. He claimed that years of such policies have "rotted" the economy, necessitating a shift to per-capita metrics to ensure genuine improvements in living standards.

Advertisement

Supporting his argument, Mr Jenrick pointed to Singapore, stating that the city-state has utilized similar performance-driven systems for decades, resulting in soaring living standards for its citizens. He emphasized the need for government bodies to operate with the efficiency and accountability of private businesses, suggesting that current Whitehall structures lack sufficient incentives to make Britons richer.

Impact on Civil Service and Fiscal Context

This proposal emerges as the head of the Civil Service, Cabinet Secretary Dame Antonia Romeo, has called for "fundamental" overhauls within government departments to improve efficiency amid a tight fiscal context. She argued that Whitehall must become more streamlined, a sentiment echoed by Prime Minister Andy Burnham, who unexpectedly attended a speech outlining these devolution plans and the need for structural reform.

If implemented, the policy would create direct financial consequences for public servants based on macroeconomic indicators. Mr Jenrick calculated that if the UK had sustained the 2.5 percent growth rate associated with the 1980s over recent decades, the average British citizen would currently be 35 percent better off. This stark statistic underpins the Reform UK argument that current economic policies have failed to deliver tangible wealth improvements for the population.