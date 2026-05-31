Reform UK Promises to Release Grooming Gang Files and Quadruple Investigation Budget

Nigel Farage has announced that a Reform UK government would release all government files concerning the scourge of child rape grooming gangs and quadruple the budget for investigating the scandal. The party is seeking to capitalize on the criticism faced by Andy Burnham over his handling of the issue.

Nigel Farage has announced that a Reform UK government would release all government files concerning the scourge of child rape grooming gangs , and quadruple the budget for investigating the scandal and the local officials and police who enabled the mass rape of English girls.

He described the rape gangs scandal as the greatest state failure in British history and called for firm action to address the dereliction of duty in areas of the country often controlled by the left-wing Labour Party. Farage claimed that public bodies and politicians aided and abetted the mass rape and sexual exploitation of children, with predominantly white working-class girls being brutalised by criminal gangs who were disproportionately men of Pakistani nationality or heritage.

He stated that inquiries and words were not enough and that state-enabled child sexual exploitation continues to this day, including in Wigan and Makerfield. Farage claimed that for decades, politicians like Andy Burnham, local authorities, the police and the media engaged in a conspiracy of silence - institutional avoidance in the name of political correctness.

A Reform government would release all files held by public bodies relating to the grooming gangs, going back 40 years, within the first 100 days in office. The budget for the National Crime Agency taskforce against grooming gangs would be increased from £100 million to £400 million per year, allowing the NCA to adequately investigate the perpetrators and the complicit police officers, social workers and politicians who enabled them.

Reform looks set to make the issue a central campaign theme in the special by-election being held on June 18th in Makerfield. The party is seeking to capitalize on the criticism faced by Andy Burnham over his handling of the grooming gang issue. Burnham has been accused of engaging in a cover-up and of turning away from the victims.

A spokesman for Burnham replied that he had always been clear that the young women were seriously harmed and that he had called for a national inquiry before it was politically convenient to do so. He stated that he had vindicated the whistleblowers, exposed institutional cover-ups, and led to arrests and convictions of perpetrators who would otherwise have walked free. The issue is likely to be a key point of contention in the upcoming election





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Nigel Farage Reform UK Grooming Gangs Child Rape Andy Burnham Labour Party National Crime Agency Makerfield By-Election

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