Reform UK vows to scrap the post-study work visa route, citing misuse by low-skilled migrants. The party proposes a strict 30-day employment window for international students to reduce net migration numbers significantly.

Reform UK has announced a firm commitment to abolish the current graduate visa route, characterizing the system as a fraudulent loophole that facilitates unauthorized immigration. The party argues that the existing framework allows foreign nationals to bypass standard labor market tests by remaining in the United Kingdom for up to two years after completing their degrees, regardless of employment status. This policy shift marks a central pillar in the party's broader strategy to enforce strict immigration controls and reduce overall net migration figures across the country.

Scrapping the Post-Study Work Route

Under the proposed changes, Reform UK intends to eliminate the ability for overseas students to automatically extend their stay for two years post-graduation. Instead, international students would be granted a strict thirty-day window to secure full-time employment that meets newly defined competency tests. The party contends that the current system acts as a backdoor entry for low-skilled migrants who enroll in low-value academic courses primarily to gain residency rather than to pursue genuine educational goals. This measure aims to align visa permissions directly with immediate economic contribution and skill requirements.

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Home Office Data and Stakeholder Criticism

Zia Yusuf, Reform UK's home affairs spokesman, condemned the visa scheme as a scam created by the previous Conservative government, stating that it enables individuals with no job prospects to remain in Britain illegally. He cited Home Office data revealing that only a quarter of visa holders graduated from prestigious Russell Group universities, while just thirty-four percent studied STEM subjects. Furthermore, the data indicated that sixty-five percent were employed full-time, with sixty-nine percent planning to leave the UK if the route had not existed. Yusuf highlighted that seven percent of visas were awarded to dependents and noted that six hundred thousand visas were issued in the last three years, predominantly to nationals from Nigeria, India, and Pakistan.

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University Funding and Educational Reform

Reform UK education spokeswoman Suella Braverman claimed she attempted to abolish the route during her tenure as Home Secretary but was obstructed by Rishi Sunak and Kemi Badenoch. She argued that universities have prioritized immigration revenue over education quality, selling courses rather than providing legitimate academic value. To mitigate the financial impact on institutions, the party expects universities to rely on international student fees to address any resulting funding shortages. Braverman warned that low-skilled migrants are squeezing British youngsters out of the labor market, contributing to over one million young people being out of work, education, or training.

Historical Context and Future Policy Directions

The Migration Advisory Committee previously recommended against establishing a separate graduate visa in 2018, citing evidence that graduates remaining in the UK often had surprisingly low earnings. This warning was particularly relevant for Master's students who did not demonstrate high skill levels, suggesting the policy would not benefit the most qualified individuals. The announcement follows earlier Reform UK pledges to ban foreign graduates who fail to repay student loans and to remove the right to indefinite leave to remain after five years. These cumulative measures reflect a comprehensive approach to restructuring higher education and immigration pathways to prioritize domestic employment and fiscal responsibility.