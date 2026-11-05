Reform UK Pledges Soldier Prosecution Immunity Under New Defence Spokesman

Reform UK announces Angus MacIntyre as defence spokesman and promises to bar British soldier prosecutions without Defence Secretary consent, sparking veteran debate. This policy aims to protect troops from legacy Troubles inquiries.

Reform UK has unveiled a controversial policy pledge to effectively halt the prosecution of British soldiers for actions taken in the line of duty, a move designed to shield troops from legacy legal challenges. The party announced that former RAF Wing Commander Angus MacIntyre will assume the role of armed forces spokesperson, marking a strategic push to address military support issues ahead of political competitors. This announcement coincides with heightened scrutiny over the treatment of veterans, particularly those involved in historical incidents in Northern Ireland. The new stance explicitly targets ongoing and potential legal inquiries that have caused distress among former service personnel and their families.

MacIntyre Outlines Prosecution Barred Policy

Angus MacIntyre declared that Reform UK will terminate ongoing prosecutions against British soldiers and bar further legal actions unless the Defence Secretary grants explicit consent. Writing in the Mail, MacIntyre promised to pardon veterans convicted for following orders and to ensure the party stands by those who defended the country. He argued that ex-soldiers should not face the anxiety of wondering if their nation will support them during retirement after performing their duties. The policy aims to prevent what he described as the disgraceful treatment of veterans who were prosecuted merely for carrying out their professional responsibilities.

Also read Sanders Calls for 'Fundamental and Immediate Reform' to Democratic Party If It Wins Elections

Veteran Leaders Challenge Policy Mechanics

Paul Young, a former cavalryman and prominent campaigner, publicly urged MacIntyre and Reform UK leader Nigel Farage to reconsider the wording and legal feasibility of these promises. Young stated that the group could not endorse policies where a politician, rather than a legal expert, decides on prosecution, citing the risk of deference to the Attorney General. He advocated for a system where a Supreme Court judge determines if cases proceed based on new, compelling, and extraordinary evidence rather than political discretion. Young emphasized that while they oppose unjustified repeated prosecutions, they have never called for unconditional pardons for those who committed crimes.

Expert Skepticism on Legal Feasibility

Former army intelligence officer Philip Ingram echoed concerns regarding the practical implementation of Reform UK's proposed legal immunity for soldiers. Ingram expressed skepticism about the existence of a legal mechanism capable of achieving the ambitious promises outlined by the party. He noted that opposition parties often make significant pledges but doubted the constitutional and legal pathways required to enforce such blanket protections. This skepticism highlights the tension between political rhetoric aimed at soothing veteran grievances and the rigidities of the British legal system. The debate underscores the complexity of addressing historical grievances without undermining established judicial processes.

Advertisement

MacIntyre's Diverse Military Service Record

Angus MacIntyre brings extensive personal experience to his new role, having served in the military for forty years across various international conflicts. He joined the Army in 1986 at the age of eighteen before transferring to the RAF Regiment in 1999, accumulating a career that includes service in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Somalia. His background also includes working for the United Nations in Somalia, providing him with a broad perspective on international security and veteran welfare. MacIntyre cited the feeling among service personnel that they are undervalued and forgotten as a primary motivation for leaving military life to enter politics.

Reform UK Defence Spending and Welfare Plans

Reform UK has outlined a broader financial strategy to support increased defence spending by proposing cuts to the UK's £330 billion welfare budget. The party has committed to spending three percent of GDP on defence by 2030 and 3.5 percent by 2035, matching existing pledges from Labour and the Conservatives. These financial targets are part of a larger effort to realign national priorities towards military strength and veteran support. The policy represents a significant shift in fiscal strategy, aiming to balance social welfare reduction with enhanced national security investment. This approach is designed to address the under-resourcing concerns raised by veterans and military advocates across the political spectrum.