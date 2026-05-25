Reform UK Plans to Dismantle British Cabinet Office, Empower Elected Officials

Reform UK, a Brexit-oriented party led by Nigel Farage, has presented plans to abolish the British Cabinet Office, the heart of the UK deep state, and give power back to elected officials rather than Whitehall bureaucrats. The policy document, authored by Frank Kruger, suggests replacing the Cabinet Secretary with a Prime Minister's Office and a Chief of Staff, as well as reintroducing policy briefs to departments and empowering ministers to hire and remove bureaucrats, challenging the traditional balance of power in British politics.

Nigel Farage's insurgent Reform UK party has outlined plans to dismantle the British Cabinet Office , the epicenter of the UK deep state , and empower elected officials over Whitehall bureaucrats.

The policy document details abolishing the Cabinet Office, Cabinet Secretary, and replacing them with the Prime Minister's Office and Chief of Staff. Kruger, a critic of the current system, argues that politicians serve as salesmen to the public for government policies they have no real say on and that the Cabinet Secretary holds true power within the government, often influencing decision-making.

Reform UK believes that real power lies with the 'permanent' Civil Service and proposes returning policy briefs to departments and empowering ministers to hire and fire bureaucrats





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British Politics Cabinet Secretary Cabinet Office Deep State Elected Officials Frank Kruger Plan Reform UK Tony Blair

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