Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has been referred for potential prosecution over his public critiques of the British justice system amid the controversial Manchester Airport trial. The case revolves around Muhammad Amaad, 26, and Mohammed Fahir Amaaz, 21, who were initially charged with assaulting Police Constable Zachary Marsden at Manchester Airport in July 2024.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has been referred for potential prosecution over his public critiques of the British justice system amid the controversial Manchester Airport trial.

The case revolves around Muhammad Amaad, 26, and Mohammed Fahir Amaaz, 21, who were initially charged with assaulting Police Constable Zachary Marsden at Manchester Airport in July 2024. However, after two juries failed to come to a verdict, the prosecution decided not to seek a third re-trial, with Amaaz previously convicted of assaulting two female officers during the same incident.

The altercation initially sparked uproar after selectively edited footage was leaked to the press of PC Marsden apparently kicking one of the accused in the head. Further footage was later published, appearing to show a police woman having her nose broken during the incident, undercutting the initial public narrative.

The nearly five months taken before any prosecution, and the contrasting swift and unrelenting crackdown against the riots following the murder of three young girls at a Taylor Swift dance party in Southport, sparked accusations of unequal justice. Among those making the critique were Nigel Farage, who said at the time that there was a system of two-tier policing, under two-tier justice, under two-tier Keir.

He added that you only have to look at the reluctance to prosecute those violent thugs in Manchester Airport who beat up the police officers, it took months and months for any prosecution to be brought, and he suspects the reason that it happened is because Reform said if they didn't, they would take out their own private prosecution. For such public comments, Judge Neil Flewitt KC referred Mr Farage to Attorney General Lord Hermer for potential criminal prosecution, claiming the statements may have amounted to contempt of court.

However, the judge said that he did not believe that the Reform chief's comments would adversely affect the fairness of the trial. The judge also stated that Nigel Farage's intervention, however unwelcome, would not adversely affect the fairness of the trial. Judge Flewitt of presiding over a historic miscarriage of justice in the Manchester Airport trial and said that a Reform government would remove this unfit judge from office.

The judge said in his written judgment that Mr Farage's intervention, however unwelcome, would not adversely affect the fairness of the trial





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