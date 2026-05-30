Reform UK Launches Scathing Attack on Andy Burnham's Record on Grooming Gangs

Reform UK has launched a scathing attack on Andy Burnham's record on handling the grooming gang scandal, accusing him of failing to bring perpetrators and enablers of the grooming gangs to justice. The party has promised to quadruple funding for dedicated police taskforces and to release all files and internal communications of councils, police and ministers to the public.

Reform UK has launched a scathing attack on Andy Burnham 's record on handling the grooming gang scandal. Zia Yusuf , the party's shadow Home Secretary, has pledged fresh action on grooming gangs should Nigel Farage win the next election.

Mr Yusuf has accused Mr Burnham of failing to bring perpetrators and enablers of the grooming gangs to justice, despite having the power to do so. He cited criticism from former detective constable and whistleblower Maggie Oliver, who said that Mr Burnham had 'turned away' from the victims.

Reform UK has promised to quadruple funding for dedicated police taskforces to hunt down all perpetrators and enablers of the grooming gangs and release all files and internal communications of councils, police and ministers to the public. The party has also pledged to increase police and National Crime Agency (NCA) taskforce funding by £300 million to sufficiently fund the investigation into both perpetrators and complicit authorities.

Reform UK has accused Mr Burnham of engaging in a 'conspiracy of silence and institutional avoidance' and has cited criticism from former chief constable and whistleblower Maggie Smith, who said that Mr Burnham 'turned away' from grooming gang victims. The attack comes as the Makerfield by-election heats up, with one poll putting Reform UK's candidate, Rob Kenyan, within touching distance of beating Mr Burnham.

Mr Burnham has defended his track record on handling the scandal, but Reform UK has highlighted a number of criticisms, including a famous showdown in 2022 when Mr Burnham was heckled and booed throughout a meeting with survivors. The party has also accused Mr Burnham of resisting calls for a national statutory inquiry as Manchester Mayor 'for several years', while instead defending local processes.

Reform UK has promised to open the books and release all files held by public bodies relating to the grooming gangs dating back 40 years within 100 days of a Reform government. They have also pledged to release all internal communications of councils, police and ministers to the public. The party's pledges have been welcomed by victims of the grooming gangs, who are furious at Mr Burnham's record on the issue.

Reform UK has accused Mr Burnham of betraying the very communities he seeks to use to catapult himself to power. The party has promised to secure justice for the victims of the scandal and to bring accountability to those who allowed it to happen under their noses. Zia Yusuf has condemned Andy Burnham's record on grooming gangs, branding it a 'betrayal' Andy Burnham has repeatedly defended his track record on handling the grooming gang scandal in and around Manchester.

The party has promised that within 100 days of a Reform government, they will open the books and release all files held by public bodies relating to the grooming gangs dating back 40 years. They also pledge to increase police and National Crime Agency (NCA) taskforce funding by £300 million - a 300% increase - to sufficiently fund the investigation into both perpetrators and complicit authorities, including the police, social workers, and politicians.

Andy Burnham has been prominently criticised over his failings on child grooming gangs over previous years, including by one of the country's most prominent and respected campaigners. Earlier this month, Maggie Oliver, a former detective constable who blew the whistle on her own force's handling of the child sex ring in Rochdale, said that Mr Burnham had failed to show 'leadership and courage' in tackling the scandal as mayor of Greater Manchester.

Ms Oliver said: 'What I had come to see and believe is that whilst the PR machine wheeled out very well about what was already in the public arena.

'When it comes to leadership and courage and gripping what is going on now, unfortunately he turned away. We missed a huge opportunity to bring changes that are needed.

' Reform has now gone further, accusing Mr Burnham of engaging in a 'conspiracy of silence and institutional avoidance', adding that his track record is 'shameful'. They accuse Mr Burnham of resisting calling for a national statutory inquiry as Manchester Mayor 'for several years', while instead defending local processes.

Reform cites former chief constable and whistleblower Maggie Smith, who said Mr Burnham 'turned away' from grooming gang victims The brutal attack comes as the Makerfield by-election heats up, with one poll putting Reform UK's candidate, Rob Kenyan (right) within touching distance of beating Mr Burnham The mayor launched a local Manchester probe into historical child sexual abuse allegations in Manchester, Rochdale and Oldham shortly after being elected mayor in 2017. But the narrow terms of reference for the review, allegations that cases had been 'cherry-picked', and claims that key documents had 'disappeared', fed into a sense that the investigation was not worth the paper it was written on.

One of the report's co-authors, Malcolm Newsam, later defended his work, but argued: 'The review was never set up to be a wholesale review of the prevalence of child sexual exploitation and grooming gangs.

' Reform is now demanding to know why Mr Burnham, as Greater Manchester's Police and Crime Commissioner, did not help secure the review the access it needed to get to the truth. The insurgent party also highlights a famous showdown in 2022, when Mr Burnham was notably heckled and booed throughout a meeting with survivors.

The meeting, allowing for residents to question Mr Burnham and other senior council and police officials, saw answers drowned out as members of the public demanded to know 'who will be held accountable for the travesty happening in our town'. Mr Burnham has previously said he '100%' stands by his handling of the scandal since becoming mayor, and has accused those who claim local leaders were part of a cover-up of 'creating hate





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Reform UK Andy Burnham Grooming Gangs Zia Yusuf Maggie Oliver Maggie Smith Makerfield By-Election Rob Kenyan Nigel Farage Greater Manchester Police And Crime Commissioner

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Andy Burnham Rebukes Tony Blair, Defends Left-Wing Stance; Blair Criticizes Net Zero TargetsAndy Burnham criticizes Tony Blair for ignoring inequality in his Labour analysis, while Blair attacks Ed Miliband's net-zero targets as unworkable.

Read more »

Andy Burnham Faces 'Backtrack' Criticism After Series of Five Policy U-Turns in Makerfield By-ElectionManchester Mayor Andy Burnham, Labour's candidate in the Makerfield by-election, has been ridiculed as 'Andy Backtrack Burnham' after reversing policy positions on trans rights, immigration, Brexit, fiscal rules, and tax. The flurry of U-turns has drawn sharp attacks from Conservatives and Reform UK, who accuse him of inconsistency and using the seat as a stepping stone to Number 10.

Read more »

Andy Burnham branded 'Andy Backtrack Burnham' after series of policy reversals in Makerfield by-election campaignManchester Mayor Andy Burnham has been labelled 'Andy Backtrack Burnham' after making five policy U-turns during his Makerfield by-election campaign, including shifts on trans rights, immigration, Brexit, tax and fiscal rules. Rivals from the Conservative Party and Reform UK have attacked his credibility as he adjusts positions to appeal to voters in the Brexit-leaning constituency.

Read more »

Andy Burnham Launches Attack on Keir Starmer Over Labour's FutureLabour is in the midst of a civil war as Andy Burnham and Keir Starmer engage in a bitter battle over the party's future. Mr Burnham has launched a thinly-veiled attack on Sir Keir, saying that Makerfield could become the most powerful constituency in the land if he is given the backing of the voters. Meanwhile, Sir Tony has warned that Labour is in danger of losing the next election because it has no 'coherent plan' for the country. He has also accused the party of being more interested in increasing state benefits than in boosting the economy.

Read more »