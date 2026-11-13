Reform UK Identifies Russia as Greatest State Threat in New Security Review

Reform UK launches a major national security review declaring Russia the top threat to Britain, while condemning China and Iran. Nigel Farage addresses past criticisms of being soft on Moscow, positioning the party as clear-eyed on hybrid warfare and border security.

Reform UK has officially launched a comprehensive national security review that sharply redefines the party's stance on global threats, explicitly identifying Russia as the most significant danger to British sovereignty.

This strategic pivot comes at a critical time for party leader Nigel Farage, who has long faced persistent allegations of being overly sympathetic to Vladimir Putin and the Kremlin. By declaring Russia Britain's greatest state threat, the party aims to dismantle decades of criticism that suggest a soft approach toward Moscow. The review, which is set to be published tomorrow, goes beyond simple rhetoric by accusing the Russian leader of actively waging a hybrid war against the United Kingdom.

Also read Alabama State Fire Marshal Identifies Golf Cart Battery as Cause of Pike Road Blaze

Reform UK Identifies Hybrid War Tactics

This hybrid warfare concept encompasses cyber-attacks, disinformation campaigns, and economic interference, signaling a hardline shift in the party's foreign policy doctrine. Leading this rigorous assessment is Angus MacIntyre, Reform's new defence spokesman and a former Royal Air Force commander. MacIntyre has issued a stern warning to the public and political opponents alike, stating that the threats facing the nation are stark and undeniable.

He pledged that he would never flinch from confronting these dangers head-on, emphasizing a commitment to robust national defense mechanisms. The review does not limit its scrutiny to Russia alone; it also delivers damning conclusions regarding the actions of Iran and China. Tehran is branded as the largest state sponsor of terrorism globally, while Beijing is characterized as a tyrannical regime with ambitions for world domination.

Advertisement

When taken together, these three nations are described as representing fundamental threats to the security of the West, marking a significant departure from more nuanced or diplomatic approaches previously seen in mainstream politics. Farage has responded to the accusations of being soft on Putin by asserting that the party is clear-eyed about the dangers posed by Russia, Iran, China, and the rising threat of Islamist extremists.

New Core Principles Guide National Security

He contrasted this stance with that of Labour, specifically criticizing rival Andy Burnham, and promised to secure borders and provide necessary funding to the armed forces immediately. The review is guided by eight core principles, including the protection of borders, a prioritization of the Euro-Atlantic region, and ensuring internal cohesion and allegiance to the Crown. A party source emphasized that this approach will end virtue-signaling foreign policy in favor of practical, rather than performative, measures to keep Britain safe.

The initiative has garnered support from notable military figures, including former SAS commanding officer Richard Williams, who praised the focus on homeland defense and national cohesion. This announcement follows recent controversies where The Times revealed comments from 2022 in which Farage appeared to understand Putin's annexation of Crimea. Although Farage has always insisted he was wildly misquoted and has since supported shooting down Russian jets in NATO airspace, this new review serves as a definitive corrective to those earlier remarks.