Reform UK General Secretary Tom Waterhouse Ousted Amid Scandal

Reform UK has removed general secretary Tom Waterhouse following candidate vetting failures and the George Madgwick scandal, dealing a blow to Nigel Farage's party.

Reform UK has confirmed the departure of its general secretary, Tom Waterhouse, marking another significant leadership challenge for party leader Nigel Farage. Party officials announced that Mr. Waterhouse is leaving his position after only sixteen months in the role. The organization stated publicly that he is stepping down to spend more time with his family.

Vetting Failures Trigger Leadership Change

Internal sources indicate that the party leadership had grown increasingly frustrated with Mr. Waterhouse due to repeated failures in candidate vetting procedures. This responsibility was central to his job description as the head of the party's administrative operations. The immediate trigger for his removal was the arrest and charging of George Madgwick, Reform UK's leader in Hampshire.

Also read Fanboy Rampage: Tom Brevoort vs. Tom King for Mark Doyle's Honor

Mr. Madgwick faces thirty-five offenses against four victims, including twelve counts of rape, sexual assault, and making indecent images of children. He was arrested in January and was given an ultimatum to resign with honor or be sacked. Party spin doctors claimed he stepped down to focus on his family, though insiders suggest this was a forced exit.

Waterhouse's Role in Internal Investigations

Tom Waterhouse played a pivotal role in managing internal crises within Reform UK over recent months. He led an investigation into top aides James Orr and Dan Jukes following a donations row in October. Opposition parties branded this probe a whitewash, yet the report concluded that while the aides acted foolishly, they did not break any laws.

Advertisement

Alongside legal secretary Adam Richardson, Mr. Waterhouse undertook the probe after undercover journalists recorded the aides discussing payments from a fake US businessman. He also suspended prominent supporter Tim Montgomerie in August while Nigel Farage was away. Reports suggest Mr. Waterhouse was one of two individuals involved in that suspension decision.

Political Fallout and Future Implications

Labor chairman Bridget Phillipson criticized the move, labeling Mr. Waterhouse as the latest fall guy for Mr. Farage. She argued that no decisions are made without the leader's approval, implying systemic accountability issues. Reform UK has insisted it has overhauled vetting practices with significant financial investment to prevent future scandals.

The party has slipped to third place behind Labour and the Conservatives in polling, reducing prospects of forming a government. An interim general secretary has been appointed by the party leader, but the name remains undisclosed. This development adds to a six-month period of rows and setbacks for the political movement.