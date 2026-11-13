Reform UK By-election Hopes Fade as Restore Britain Splits Vote and Vote Shares Plunge

Reform UK secured three council victories but saw significant vote share drops in six English by-elections. Nigel Farage's party faces intense pressure from Restore Britain and a resurgent Conservative Party in local elections.

Reform UK claimed victory in three local council seats during Thursday's by-elections across England, yet the party faced fresh signs of political instability as its overall support eroded in key areas. The results highlighted a fragmented right-wing vote, with the party encountering significant challenges in retaining the electoral ground it had gained earlier in the year.

In the broader picture of the six by-elections, the Labour Party secured two victories while the Conservative Party took one seat. Despite securing three wins, Reform UK's performance revealed underlying weaknesses in voter retention, with vote shares declining in every ward where the party had contested again since the May municipal elections.

Also read James Allchurch Neo-Nazi Joins Rupert Lowe Restore Britain Party

The decline in support for Reform UK appears closely linked to the emergence of Restore Britain, a new political group founded by Rupert Lowe following his departure from Nigel Farage's party. This rival organization successfully captured a substantial portion of right-wing voters across all five wards where Reform UK had previously held ground, splitting the protest vote and diluting Reform's impact.

The most dramatic drop in support occurred in the Huncoat ward of Hyndburn Borough Council, where Reform UK received only 29.8 per cent of the vote. This represented a steep decline from the 49.2 per cent the party achieved in May, while Restore Britain finished with 27.8 per cent, narrowly missing the chance to push Reform UK into third place behind Labour.

Advertisement

Voter dissatisfaction was also evident in other key areas, with Reform UK's vote share falling by 15.8 percentage points in the Hindley Green ward of Wigan. Similarly, the party saw a 14.4 point drop in Failsworth West in Oldham and a 16 point decrease in Bosmere in Suffolk, underscoring a troubling trend for the movement in local government races.

Further declines were recorded in Croft Baker in North East Lincolnshire, where the vote share dropped by 9.5 points compared to the May election results. These consistent drops across multiple regions highlighted the vulnerability of Reform UK's local base when facing internal splits and a resurgent Conservative Party.

The Conservative Party made significant gains by reclaiming the Bosmere seat from Reform UK, having lost it in May. Kemi Badenoch's party won the seat by a narrow margin of just 23 votes over the second-placed Greens, while Reform UK fell to third place and Restore Britain captured 7.9 per cent of the vote.

Tory chairman Kevin Hollinrake praised the outcome in Suffolk as a brilliant result for the Conservatives. He noted that there had been a 15 per cent swing of voters from Reform UK to the Conservative Party, signaling a potential shift in the right-wing electoral landscape that favored the traditional Tories over the newer rivals.

Advertisement

Labour's Education Secretary, Lucy Powell, expressed regret that her party's candidate just missed out on winning the Failsworth West seat. She described the result as a big turnaround for Labour, noting that the party has recently shifted leadership from Keir Starmer to Andy Burnham since the May elections.

Reform UK deputy leader Richard Tice characterized the six council by-elections as strong results for his party, highlighting that Reform UK secured a victory in the Cheddleton ward of Staffordshire Moorlands. Tice pointed to an average vote share of 34.3 per cent for Reform, compared to just 13.4 per cent for the Conservatives, arguing that the Tory party is no longer a national entity.

Rupert Lowe, the founder of Restore Britain, celebrated what he called an astonishing set of results for his new political outfit. After leaving Reform UK last year, Lowe successfully positioned his party as a viable alternative for disaffected right-wing voters in these local contests, proving his ability to mobilize support outside the traditional reformist framework.

Following the election night results, Mr. Farage recently admitted that Reform UK needed to re-energize its voter base. His comments came after a difficult summer for the party, which was plagued by a series of internal and external controversies that may have contributed to the recent electoral setbacks and the rise of competing factions.