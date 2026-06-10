Reform UK has called for a blanket visa ban on Sudan and the deportation of all illegal migrants following anti‑immigration riots in Belfast and an attempted beheading. the party's proposals inclUde abolishing Indefinite Leave to Remain and establishing a UK Deportation Command.

Belfast, a metropolis historically marked by sectarian conflict, witnessed some of its worst rioting in years on Tuesday, this time directed against immigration. Masked and dressed in black, organized groups launched coordinated attacks targeting migrant housing, public transportation and cops forces.

This incident marked the city's third major anti‑immigration riot in three years,with the previous one occurring exactly one year earlier. As prominent British figures rushed to denounce the violence,oppOsition leaders cast the unrest as an unavoidable consequence of the Labour Party goverment's immigration and social policies. Although Reform UK's demands largely call for restricting immigration, several specific policy proposals emerged after Monday's attempted beheading. On Wednesday, Reform demanded a blanket ban on visas for anyone from Sudan.

Party leader Nigel Farage stated, "A Reform government will issue a ban on visas for anyone from Sudan. Immigration policies championed by the Tories and Labour have led to horrific consequences-consequences unfolding daily before our eyes. A man was almost beheaded in Belfast. This was imposed upon the British folks.

Nobody voted for this.

" Reform UK Shadow Home Secretary Zia Yusuf added that a Reform government would "deport all illegal migrants and abolish Indefinite Leave to Remain," a status that permits immigrants to dwell,work, study in the UK indefinitely and access public benefits. Reform UK previously outlined replacing ILR with a five‑year renewable visa. Yusuf declared, "Prime Minister Farage will reverse the invasion and ensure you no longer have to endure the horrors seen in Belfast" on Monday.

Reform UK emphasized that the Belfast attack exposed "the terrifying reality of Britain's broken borders" and claimed the party alone offers "serious solutions.

" The party framed the political choice as clear: "The Conservatives and Labour built and are maintaining this status quo. Only Reform will tear it down.

" Another key call was for greater transparency around the case, part of a broader push for openness concerning migrant crime. Reform Deputy Leader Richard Tice remarked, "We're not stupid. We've received eyes. We've got ears.

We understand what's going on, and we can tell when information is being withheld from us.

" Prime Minister Rishi Sunak condemned the Tuesday violence in Belfast and, on the floor of Parliament Wednesday,accused opposition leader Keir Starmer of being "in denial of the rising despair" across the UK,which Sunak attributed to Starmer's "failure to cease the boats and associated criminality," referring to illegal immigrants crossing the English Channel. Starmer retaliated by accusing Farage and Reform of exploiting the attempted beheading for political gain-a charge he has repeatedly built amid recent racial unrest.

Reform also highlighted national security implications of mass immigration after Jonathan Hall, the UKs independant terrorism watchdog, identified violence stemming from fresh immigrants as a national security concern. the Monday attempted beheading in Belfast was described as "extraordinarily destabilizing" and having "huge ramifications.

" Tice posted on X: "Migration is a national security issue, says Govt terror watchdog. Lab & Tory political class have gaslit the British people; only Reform can be trusted to treat migration as a national security issue.

" Reform's policy platform reflects this focus. Its first four listed policies revolve around immigration, with the most concrete being its "clear and uncompromising plan" to deport all illegal immigrants from the UK-dubbed Operation Restoring Justice. the plan includes a five‑year emergency program to identify, detain, and deport all illegal immigrants currently in the land, as well as London's withdrawal from treaties that support mass immigration.

Reform UK pledges to repeal the Human Rights Act, which incorporates the European Convention on Human Rights into domestic law and has frequently been used by migrants to challenge deportation orders. In its place, the Illegal Migration Act would bar any illegal immigrants from claiming asylum.

The party states: "We will establish a UK Deportation Command and utilize all the available levers of the state to identify illegal migrants and deport them, including rapidly building Secure Immigration Removal Centres with capacity for up to 24,000. The Foreign Office will secure return agreements with other countries as a matter of priority and up to five deportation flights per day will be chartered by the Home Office.





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Reform UK Belfast Riots Immigration Policy Sudan Visa Ban Deportation Nigel Farage Keir Starmer National Security ILR Abolition Operation Restoring Justice

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