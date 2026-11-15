Reform UK defence spokesman argues Ukraine support is strategic self-interest and pledges 3 per cent of GDP on defence by 2030.

Reform UK's new defence spokesman, a former British military officer who completed tours in Afghanistan and Iraq, has argued that Britain should keep backing Ukraine. The spokesman describes the war in Ukraine, now just a few months short of entering its fifth year, as the most intense and brutal conflict of their lifetime.

In a published column, the spokesman frames continued military aid as a hard-headed investment in national defence rather than charity. The column warns that a Russian victory would not end the military ambitions of President Vladimir Putin, placing Reform UK's defence policy at the centre of a debate over Britain's role in Ukraine.

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Russia's Threat to Ukraine and Europe

The spokesman argues that the war has revived industrial-scale warfare that many in Europe believed belonged to the first half of the 20th century. Entire towns and cities have been reduced to rubble by sustained artillery bombardment on a huge scale.

Nigel Farage has remarked that Vladimir Putin is now like a cornered rat, reckless, aggressive and unpredictable. The spokesman says the threat extends beyond Ukraine, pointing to Russian destroyers sailing through the Channel, the mapping of vital undersea cables for possible sabotage, and cyber attacks on hospitals.

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The column warns that if Putin's forces advanced further through Ukraine, a buffer zone from the West similar to the one the Soviet Union enjoyed behind the Warsaw Pact could become the next objective. Estonia and the Baltic states could then face renewed pressure, and an attack on one NATO ally would drag Britain into a far more devastating and costly European war.

Reform UK Responds to Critics and Nathan Gill

Reform UK's opponents have questioned the party's commitment to defence, and the spokesman addresses those doubts directly. The column points to the case of Nathan Gill, Reform's former Welsh leader, who was jailed for taking bribes for pro-Russian interviews.

On the Gill case, the spokesman says good riddance. The spokesman also states that leaving a 40-year military career would not have been done unless Reform would put the British interest first.

The spokesman's first act in the role, according to the column, was launching a National Security Review. That review has already classified Russia, Iran and China as fundamental threats to the West, and the column argues that deterring their aggression requires a clear, undeniable show of strength.

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The column accuses successive Tory and Labour governments of gutting the Armed Forces. It states that projecting real military readiness is the only language adversaries like Putin truly understand.

Defence Spending Targets and Channel Migration

Reform UK plans to accelerate defence spending to 3 per cent of GDP by 2030, rising to 3.5 per cent by 2035. The party says this funding would rebuild depleted military stockpiles and restore Britain's ability to sustain itself in a conflict.

The spokesman links border security to national defence, stating that Iran has sent spies on small boats and asking what would stop the Kremlin from doing the same. The column argues that open borders leave the country exposed to the same kind of covert threat.

Reform UK therefore describes ending the invasion in the Channel as a national security emergency and says every illegal migrant must be deported. The column closes by stating that Nigel Farage and the spokesman will never take a backwards step in the face of the threats facing the country.