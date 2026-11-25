Reform UK councillor George Madgwick faces 23 charges of rape and sexual abuse. He has entered not guilty pleas at Portsmouth Magistrates Court ahead of January proceedings.

George Madgwick, a suspended Reform UK councillor, has formally indicated his intention to plead not guilty to a comprehensive array of serious criminal charges during his initial appearance at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. The 37-year-old political figure faced the allegations for the first time in a judicial setting, where his legal team confirmed he would contest the accusations. This development marks a significant escalation in a case that has drawn intense public and political scrutiny due to the severity of the charges and Madgwick's position within the British political landscape.

Scope of Criminal Charges Against Madgwick

The defence counsel, Sarah Vine KC, explicitly stated on behalf of Madgwick that he intends to enter not guilty pleas to all counts brought against him by the prosecution. The list of charges is extensive and includes twelve counts of rape, two counts of sexual assault, and two counts of assault by penetration. Additionally, he faces charges related to the production and distribution of indecent images of children, specifically one count of making and one count of distributing such material.

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Further charges include one count of causing or inciting sexual exploitation of a child, eight counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and two counts of controlling or coercive behaviour. The legal proceedings also encompass one count of stalking, one count of making threats to kill, one count of false imprisonment, one count of theft, and one count of criminal damage. These allegations represent a broad spectrum of violent and sexually abusive conduct that the courts are now set to evaluate.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary confirmed that these numerous charges relate to four alleged victims. The victims were aged between 16 and 17 years old at the time the offences are alleged to have occurred. The police specified that the alleged timeline for these crimes spans a long period, beginning in 2008 and continuing through to 2021. The geographic scope of the alleged incidents includes locations in Portsmouth and Wales, indicating a multi-jurisdictional aspect to the investigation.

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Political Fallout and Party Suspension

Following the announcement of the charges earlier this month, George Madgwick resigned from his role as the leader of the Reform UK group on Hampshire County Council. This resignation was a direct consequence of the criminal allegations, leading to his removal from the political leadership position he previously held. The Reform UK party also confirmed that Madgwick had been suspended from the party with immediate effect, distancing the organization from the councillor as the legal process begins.

Despite his suspension from the national party and resignation from the council group leadership, Madgwick continues to serve as an independent councillor. He retains his seats at both Hampshire County Council and Portsmouth City Council, although his political influence has been severely curtailed by the suspension and the pending criminal trial. The case has also attracted media attention beyond the courtroom, with public figures and journalists documenting his political journey and current legal status.

Judicial Process and Bail Conditions

During the court hearing, George Madgwick made minimal verbal contributions, speaking only to confirm his name, date of birth, and residential address at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. He was dressed in a blue suit and blue tie, adhering to the formal dress code required for such proceedings. The judicial officer overseeing the case, District Judge David Robinson, determined that the complexity and severity of the charges required a higher court to hear the matter.

Consequently, District Judge David Robinson sent the case to Portsmouth Crown Court for further hearings. The next scheduled court date for the case is set for January 4, marking the beginning of the formal pre-trial procedures at the Crown Court level. Until that date, Madgwick was released on conditional bail, allowing him to remain in the community while subject to specific restrictions imposed by the court. These conditions are designed to ensure his appearance in court and to protect the alleged victims during the interim period.

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The investigation that led to these charges was launched on July 24, 2025, after officers received a report of a sexual offence. This date marks the official start of the police inquiry, which subsequently uncovered the evidence leading to the 23-count indictment. The passage of time since the initial report highlights the thoroughness of the investigation, which has now moved from the investigative phase to the prosecutorial and judicial phases.

Next Steps in the Legal Proceedings

As the case moves to Portsmouth Crown Court, the legal team for both the prosecution and the defence will prepare for the January 4 hearing. This stage of the process typically involves case management conferences, where the court will set timetables for evidence disclosure and witness preparation. The detailed nature of the charges means that extensive preparation will be required to address the allegations regarding sexual exploitation, assault, and coercive control.

The outcome of this case will have significant implications for both George Madgwick and the Reform UK party. For Madgwick, a conviction on any of these counts could result in a substantial prison sentence and permanent disqualification from holding public office. For Reform UK, the case serves as a high-profile example of the challenges associated with vetting and managing councillors accused of serious criminal conduct. The public will now await the proceedings at Portsmouth Crown Court, where the truth of the allegations will be rigorously examined.