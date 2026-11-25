Robert Jenrick attacks Stephen Timms' new Personal Independence Payments plan, warning of a £400 billion welfare bill by 2030 and proposing strict in-person assessments for Reform UK.

Robert Jenrick has launched a fierce critique of the Labour Party's approach to welfare reform, targeting a recent review of Personal Independence Payments (PIPs) conducted by Sir Stephen Timms. The Reform UK figure argues that the government's proposal to simplify benefit claims while ignoring fraud risks will exacerbate an unsustainable fiscal crisis. Jenrick contends that the current trajectory of welfare spending threatens the nation's economic stability, urging the Prime Minister to reject the proposed changes immediately.

Timms Review Proposes Lighter Touch PIP Forms

Sir Stephen Timms, the Labour MP responsible for the year-long review, has concluded that the system for accessing disability benefits must become significantly more accessible. The review highlights a dramatic surge in claimants, with the number of people receiving PIPs rising from 2.7 million to 4.1 million over a five-year period. More than 20,000 individuals now join the benefit scheme every single month, driving the total welfare bill to a projected £400 billion by 2030. To accommodate this growth, Timms recommends a lighter touch application process. Claimants will be offered the option to complete assessments via phone or video link rather than attending in person. Additionally, the new guidelines state that individuals offered support to return to the workforce can refuse assistance and continue receiving their full benefit payments without penalty. The review explicitly notes that claimants will not be required to provide receipts or prove specific extra costs associated with their disabilities.

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Jenrick Highlights Mental Health Claims Surge

Jenrick challenges the narrative that the increase in disability claims is driven by physical injuries, citing data that shows a tripled share of working-age people claiming for mental and behavioural conditions since 2002. He argues that the expansion of benefits for lower-level conditions, such as anxiety and ADHD, was quietly dropped during the review process to protect Labour MPs from political backlash. The Reform UK politician points out that Timms was never tasked with finding savings for the Treasury, which explains the lack of fiscal restraint in the report. Jenrick illustrates the real-world consequences of this approach by recounting a meeting with a 23-year-old man in Newark who had been off work since his first job. The young man admitted that his financial situation and quality of life were better when he was employed, yet no state intervention had occurred to help him return to work. Jenrick asserts that offering a simpler form with fewer questions is not an act of compassion, but rather a form of neglect that fails to address the underlying issues of dependency.

Contrasting Views on Welfare and Work

The political landscape reveals deep divisions within the left regarding how to handle disability benefits and employment support. Jenrick highlights a contradiction in Labour's messaging, noting that while Timms advocates for easier access to PIPs, another Labour review led by Alan Milburn recently recommended that individuals under the age of 25 should be removed from PIP entirely. Milburn's proposal suggests that younger claimants should instead be directed toward supported employment initiatives. This disparity underscores what Jenrick describes as a shambolic approach to welfare policy. While the Conservative Party has complained about these developments, Jenrick acknowledges that their own plan to address the issue consists of only two pages. He argues that the current administration is failing to provide clear, consistent guidance for those who need support while simultaneously managing the massive scale of the welfare budget.

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Reform UK Pledges In-Person Assessments

In response to the Labour proposals, Reform UK has outlined a distinct alternative that prioritizes rigorous verification of disability claims. Jenrick emphasizes that the party will never abandon support for the gravely ill or severely disabled, but they will not continue to write off millions of people as unable to work. Under the Reform UK plan, all clinical assessments for benefits would be conducted in person to ensure accuracy and prevent abuse. For individuals with lower-level conditions, cash payments would be discontinued. Instead, these individuals would receive targeted assistance with verified extra costs, such as specialized equipment, home adaptations, and transport. Jenrick claims that this shift in strategy would generate sufficient savings to provide an average family with a £1,000 tax cut. He insists that the welfare state must be reserved exclusively for British nationals, rejecting the suggestion that benefits should be available to a broad range of foreign languages or non-citizens.

Long-Term Fiscal Projections and Political Threats

The financial implications of the current welfare system are stark, with health and disability benefits projected to cost £110 billion a year by 2031. This figure translates to approximately £3,600 for every family in the country, representing a significant burden on the national economy. Jenrick uses these statistics to argue that the current model is mathematically unsustainable and requires immediate structural reform. He issued a direct message to the Prime Minister, demanding that the Timms report be discarded entirely. Jenrick warned that if the government refuses to act responsibly on this issue, he and Nigel Farage will take steps to ensure the problem is addressed. This stance positions Reform UK as a critical voice in the debate over welfare reform, challenging both Labour's expansionary policies and the Conservatives' perceived inaction. The upcoming political battles over PIP will likely center on how to balance compassion for the disabled with the urgent need to curb excessive public spending.