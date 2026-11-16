Reform UK accuses Alan Milburn's NEET review of AI drafting, joining growing scrutiny of Labour's use of ChatGPT for official government communications.

Reform UK has formally accused the Labour government of utilizing artificial intelligence to draft its landmark review into Britain's NEET youth employment crisis. The political party claims that the 267-page assessment produced by jobs tsar Alan Milburn bears the unmistakable stylistic hallmarks of generative AI tools. This allegation marks the latest significant controversy for the ruling party regarding its increasing reliance on automated writing technologies for high-level policy documents.

Allegations Regarding Milburn Review Drafting

According to Reform UK, specific sections of the full report exhibit the distinctive cadence and phrasing commonly associated with AI-generated content. The party asserted that the accompanying press release, which was issued alongside the main findings, was likely written using the Claude language model. Reform UK chairman Lee Anderson explicitly stated that certain passages were clearly produced by artificial intelligence rather than human authors.

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The Department for Work and Pensions did not deny the allegations that AI was utilized to assist in drafting either the comprehensive report or the public announcement. This non-denial has fueled further criticism from opposition figures who argue that such technology undermines the authenticity and quality of official government communications. Critics suggest that the use of such tools in a document of this magnitude represents a significant lapse in professional standards.

Broader Concerns Over Whitehall AI Usage

These specific accusations arrive against a backdrop of widening concerns about the integration of artificial intelligence across Whitehall. Recent reports indicated that approximately half of civil servants at several government departments have admitted to using AI tools to save time at work. This widespread adoption has raised questions about the oversight and appropriateness of AI usage in creating sensitive political and policy texts.

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Lee Anderson, the Reform UK chairman, used the revelation to launch a broader attack on the Labour leadership. He remarked that it was little wonder young people were struggling to secure employment when the Burnham government relied on ChatGPT to write everything. Anderson characterized Prime Minister Keir Starmer as an empty vessel who appeared to have no solid beliefs of his own, suggesting his man-of-the-people image was rapidly deteriorating.

Previous Incidents Involving Downing Street Staff

The controversy is compounded by recent events involving staff at 10 Downing Street. Last week, the Mail on Sunday revealed that a speechwriter was observed using ChatGPT on a train to draft a speech for the Prime Minister. The aide was tasked with making the text more emotive for an upcoming address to Welsh Labour members when a fellow passenger witnessed the interaction.

Although the speechwriter was caught glugging prosecco while using the technology, a Downing Street spokesperson later clarified that Mr. Burnham writes most of his own speeches. Despite this clarification, the incident has contributed to a narrative of embarrassment for the government regarding its transparency and handling of emerging technologies in official capacities.

Political Fallout and Future Implications

Reform UK has highlighted these incidents as evidence of a systemic failure in the current administration's approach to governance and communication. The party argues that the reliance on AI reflects a deeper disconnection from the realities faced by citizens, particularly young people entering the workforce.

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As the debate intensifies, the Labour government faces mounting pressure to provide clearer guidelines on the acceptable use of AI in drafting critical policy reviews and official statements. The growing scrutiny suggests that questions regarding the authenticity and authorship of government documents will remain a prominent feature of the political landscape in the near future.