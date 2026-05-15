Reform UK Challenges Andy Burnham in High-Stakes Makerfield By-Election

A high-stakes political battle is brewing in Makerfield as Nigel Farage and Reform UK seek to overturn a Labour stronghold, while Andy Burnham attempts a sensational return to Parliament.

The political landscape of the United Kingdom is bracing for a potentially seismic shift as the constituency of Makerfield prepares for a by-election that many are calling the most consequential race in over fifty years.

This volatility was triggered by the announcement from former minister Josh Simons, who has indicated his intention to resign his seat in the House of Commons. This move is specifically designed to create an opening for Andy Burnham, the current Mayor of Greater Manchester, to make a dramatic return to the frontline of national politics.

Burnham has expressed a deep commitment to the people of Makerfield and argues that while he has achieved significant milestones within Greater Manchester, the scale of change required to make everyday life affordable for the average citizen can only be achieved through national legislation in Parliament. His bid to return is not merely about a seat in the Commons but is widely viewed as a strategic step toward a future leadership challenge within the Labour Party, a prospect that has already garnered enthusiastic support from a faction of Labour MPs who believe he could eventually replace Sir Keir Starmer as Prime Minister.

However, the path for the person known as the King of the North is fraught with obstacles, most notably the insurgent rise of Reform UK. Nigel Farage has publicly vowed to deploy every available resource to win the seat, viewing Makerfield as a prime target for the right-wing party. The confidence of Reform UK is backed by recent electoral data from local polls, where the party achieved staggering results.

In the eight wards of the constituency that recently went to the polls, Reform UK did not just win; they dominated, securing 50.4 percent of the vote while the Labour Party plummeted to a dismal 22.7 percent. Polling analysis from Britain Predicts suggests that if a general election were held immediately, Reform UK would comfortably take the seat, leading Labour by a substantial 13 points.

While Makerfield has remained a Labour stronghold since its inception in 1983, the tide has been turning for years. In 2019, the Conservatives came within 5,000 votes of capturing the seat, and by 2024, Reform UK had already leapfrogged the Tories to become the primary local opposition, signaling a massive shift in voter loyalty. The internal dynamics of the Labour Party are adding another layer of complexity to this race.

While some see Burnham's return as a breath of fresh air and a necessity for the party's future, others in the party hierarchy are far more cautious. Top Cabinet ministers and loyalists to Sir Keir Starmer have dampened expectations regarding Burnham's candidacy. Pat McFadden has pointed out that there are numerous procedural steps and assumptions to be navigated before any decision is finalized, emphasizing that the ultimate choice rests with the voters.

Similarly, Steve Reed has dismissed the idea that any single political figure acts as a caped superhero with all the answers to the nation's problems. Even more critical has been Home Office minister Jess Phillips, who warned that Burnham must avoid appearing entitled in his pursuit of the seat, suggesting that his personal ambition should not override the organic needs of the constituency or the party's broader strategy.

As the Labour National Executive Committee prepares to meet and decide whether to allow Burnham to stand as the official candidate, the stakes could not be higher. If the NEC blocks his path, it could fuel further resentment among the party's left wing and those who view him as a viable alternative to current leadership.

If he is allowed to stand and subsequently loses to Reform UK, the fallout would be catastrophic for the Labour Party, potentially triggering a full-blown civil war and signaling a total collapse of their support in traditional working-class heartlands. Furthermore, a Reform victory would validate Nigel Farage's strategy of targeting former industrial areas, potentially shifting the balance of power in the UK's political center of gravity.

The upcoming decision by the NEC and the subsequent battle for Makerfield will therefore serve as a critical litmus test for both the stability of the Labour Party and the electoral viability of the Reform UK movement on a national scale





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