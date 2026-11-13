Reform UK By-Election Results Show Vote Share Decline Despite Three Seat Wins

Reform UK gained three local council seats in Thursday's by-elections, but vote shares fell across all contests due to competition from Restore Britain and the Conservatives.

Reform UK secured three additional local council seats during Thursday by-elections across England, yet the party encountered significant headwinds as its overall vote share declined in every ward where it fielded candidates for a second time. The election results in Wigan, Oldham, Hyndburn, North East Lincolnshire, and Suffolk councils revealed a fragmented right-wing vote, with the emerging Restore Britain party capturing substantial portions of the traditional Reform UK base. While the gains offered some momentum, the data indicated a challenging political landscape for Nigel Farage's organization as it navigated internal competition and shifting voter allegiances.

Reform UK By-Election Results Across England

Reform UK won three more local council seats last night, but there were fresh signs of woe for Nigel Farage's party. In six by-elections for local authorities in England on Thursday, Reform won three seats, Labour picked up two and the Tories won one. The victories allowed Reform to maintain a presence in specific municipalities, including the Cheddleton ward in Staffordshire Moorlands, which had not held a contest since 2023. However, the broader statistical picture contradicted any narrative of rising momentum, as the party failed to replicate its May election performance in subsequent contests.

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Reform UK won three more local council seats last night, but there were fresh signs of woe for Nigel Farage's party. In six by-elections for local authorities in England on Thursday, Reform won three seats, Labour picked up two and the Tories won one. The party's candidate in Huncoat, Hyndburn Borough Council, received 29.8 per cent of the vote, a stark contrast to the 49.2 per cent achieved earlier in the year. This decline represented the largest drop among the wards monitored, highlighting the volatility of the local political environment and the effectiveness of rival campaigns in mobilizing opposition.

Further evidence of this trend appeared in the Hindley Green ward in Wigan, where Reform's vote share fell by 15.8 percentage points compared to the previous contest. Similarly, the party saw a 14.4 point decline in Failsworth West, Oldham, and a 9.5 point drop in Croft Baker, North East Lincolnshire. The Bosmere ward in Suffolk also recorded a significant 16 point decrease, underscoring a widespread erosion of support that occurred simultaneously across multiple geographic regions rather than in isolated incidents.

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Restore Britain Splits Right-Wing Vote

The primary driver behind these statistical declines appears to be the entry of Rupert Lowe's Restore Britain party into the political arena. Restore won 27.8 per cent of the vote in Huncoat in Thursday's contest, as it narrowly missed out on pushing Reform into third place behind themselves and Labour. This performance demonstrated the new party's ability to siphon off conservative voters who might otherwise have supported Reform UK, effectively splitting the right-wing electorate and diluting the overall vote count for Farage's organization.

Rupert Lowe, who set up Restore after leaving Reform last year, hailed an 'astonishing set of results' for his new outfit. 'Yesterday's result in Hyndburn proved one thing - if you vote Restore Britain, you can get Restore Britain,' he posted on X. 'If enough patriots find the courage to stand up for what they believe in, we can achieve something truly spectacular.' His comments reflect a strategic optimism that challenges Reform UK's dominance within the non-Labour, non-Tory political space, suggesting that voters are willing to experiment with alternative right-wing options.

Reform fell to third in the Bosmere ward, while Restore picked up 7.9 per cent of the vote. In this constituency, the Conservatives reclaimed the seat from Reform, who had gained the seat in May, as Kemi Badenoch's party won by just 23 votes from the second-placed Greens. The fragmentation of the right-wing vote allowed both the Liberal Democrat-aligned Greens and the Conservatives to benefit, illustrating how the emergence of new parties can alter the mathematical calculus of local elections and enable unexpected outcomes.

Labour and Conservative Stakeholder Responses

Major political parties quickly analyzed the results to adjust their own strategic positioning. Labour's Education Secretary, Lucy Powell, said she was sorry her party's candidate 'just missed out' to Reform in Failsworth West. But she added it was a 'big turn around' from the result in May, since when Labour has ditched Keir Starmer as leader in favour of Andy Burnham. Powell's remarks highlighted Labour's efforts to capitalize on perceived shifts within the electorate, particularly among disaffected conservative voters who may be drifting away from traditional party lines.

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The Conservative Party also celebrated specific victories as evidence of a broader recovery. Tory chairman Kevin Hollinrake hailed a 'brilliant' result in the Suffolk seat, noting there had been a '15 per cent swing' to the Conservatives from Reform. This swing suggested that the Tory leadership under Kemi Badenoch was successfully re-engaging voters who had previously migrated to Reform UK during the height of anti-establishment sentiment, potentially stabilizing the party's position in key marginal seats.

Reform UK Leadership Assesses Political Future

Despite the vote share declines, Reform UK leadership maintained a positive public narrative regarding their performance. Reform's deputy leader Richard Tice said his party had secured 'strong' results across the six council by-elections on Thursday, which included victory in the Cheddleton ward in Staffordshire Moorlands that was last contested in 2023. Mr Tice pointed to Reform's average vote share of 34.3 per cent across all the six contests - compared to the Conservatives on 13.4 per cent - as evidence the 'Tories are no longer a national party'. This comparison was used to frame the party as the primary vehicle for right-wing sentiment, regardless of specific seat outcomes.

Nigel Farage recently admitted Reform needed to 'energise' voters again following a 'difficult summer', which saw his party hit by a series of controversies. The recent by-elections serve as a critical stress test for the party's organizational capacity and its ability to retain supporter enthusiasm in the face of increased competition. The data suggests that while the party remains a significant political force, it must address the fragmentation of its base and the rise of alternative movements to sustain its growth trajectory in upcoming electoral cycles.