Reform UK Attacks Andy Burnham Over Grooming Gang Failures, Pledges New Action

Reform UK launches blistering attack on Andy Burnham's record on grooming gangs, accusing him of betrayal and promising new pledges including file release and increased police funding.

Reform UK has launched an aggressive campaign against Andy Burnham , the mayor of Greater Manchester, accusing him of failing to take decisive action against grooming gangs .

The party's shadow home secretary, Zia Yusuf, issued a blistering critique, citing former detective constable and whistleblower Maggie Oliver, who claimed Burnham 'turned away' from victims. Yusuf stated that Burnham had the power to bring perpetrators and enablers to justice but repeatedly spurned opportunities, leaving thousands of survivors furious. This attack comes as the Makerfield by-election intensifies, with Reform UK's candidate Rob Kenyan polling close to defeating Burnham.

The party has also announced two new pledges: within 100 days of a Reform government, they would release all files held by public bodies dating back 40 years related to grooming gangs, and quadruple police and National Crime Agency taskforce funding by £300 million, a 300% increase, to investigate both perpetrators and complicit authorities including police, social workers, and politicians. Burnham has faced sustained criticism over his handling of the grooming gang scandal, particularly from Maggie Oliver, who previously blew the whistle on Rochdale's child sex ring.

She asserted that Burnham lacked leadership and courage, missing a huge opportunity to bring necessary changes. Reform UK further accused Burnham of engaging in a 'conspiracy of silence and institutional avoidance,' describing his track record as shameful. They highlight that Burnham resisted calling for a national statutory inquiry for years while defending local processes.

Although Burnham launched a local probe in Manchester, Rochdale, and Oldham after becoming mayor in 2017, its narrow terms of reference, allegations of cherry-picked cases, and missing documents undermined its credibility. Co-author Malcolm Newsam later admitted the review was not designed to be a wholesale examination of child sexual exploitation. Reform questions why Burnham, as police and crime commissioner, failed to ensure the review had adequate access to uncover the truth.

The party also recalls a 2022 meeting where Burnham was heckled and booed by survivors, with answers drowned out by demands for accountability. Burnham has defended his record, stating he '100%' stands by his actions and accusing critics of 'creating hate.

' The by-election battle in Makerfield has amplified these tensions, with Reform UK positioning itself as the party that will finally deliver justice for victims. The pledges aim to expose decades of files and increase funding for taskforces, signaling a tough stance on institutional failures. Critics argue that Burnham's local review fell short of the transparency needed, while supporters point to his efforts to launch investigations and engage with survivors.

As the election approaches, the grooming gang scandal remains a volatile issue, with Reform UK leveraging public anger to challenge Burnham's leadership. The outcome could have broader implications for how politicians address historical abuses and accountability.

Meanwhile, survivors and campaigners await concrete actions beyond promises, emphasizing the need for systemic change rather than political point-scoring. The controversy underscores ongoing debates about local versus national inquiries and the role of elected officials in ensuring justice





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