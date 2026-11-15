Reform UK Appoints Angus MacIntyre as Defence Spokesman to Signal Pivot from Pro-Russian Stance

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage appoints former RAF commander Angus MacIntyre as armed forces spokesman. This strategic move aims to distance the party from past accusations of pro-Russian sympathy and strengthen its defence credentials.

Reform UK has appointed former Royal Air Force commander Angus MacIntyre as its new defence spokesman, a strategic personnel change designed to signal a decisive departure from the party's previous controversial positions on Russian foreign policy. This appointment occurs at a critical juncture for the party led by Nigel Farage, who has long faced intense scrutiny and accusations of being overly sympathetic to Vladimir Putin. Senior sources within Reform UK indicate that this specific personnel decision marks a 'clean break' with the past, aiming to clarify the party's stance on national defence and international security alliances.

MacIntyre Clarifies Stance on Putin and Ukraine

Angus MacIntyre has used a recent article in the Mail on Sunday to explicitly stress the party's pivot on Vladimir Putin and its clear support for Kyiv. In his writing, MacIntyre described Putin as being like a cornered rat, characterizing the Russian president as reckless, aggressive, and unpredictable. He directly addressed past criticisms regarding the party's commitment to defence, specifically referencing former Welsh leader Nathan Gill. MacIntyre stated that Gill was rightly jailed for taking bribes to conduct pro-Russian interviews, adding that he said good riddance to those associations. He further emphasized that he would not have ended his 40-year military career unless he was certain Reform UK would prioritize British interests above all else.

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Party Sources Deny Pro-Russian Ties

A Reform UK source confirmed that while the party has not always appeared sound on issues regarding Ukraine and Russia, the leadership is now actively correcting that perception. The source noted that the appointment of MacIntyre serves as a tangible signal that the party is distancing itself from previous accusations that Nigel Farage was an apologist for the Kremlin. This defensive maneuver comes as speculation continues to swirl about Farage's determination to retain the party leadership amidst sinking poll numbers. The internal messaging is focused on reassuring voters and political observers that the party's defence posture has matured and aligned more closely with traditional western security concerns.

Political Pressure and Polling Trends

The timing of this appointment coincides with significant pressure on Farage regarding the party's electoral performance and potential leadership stability. A survey conducted by former Conservative deputy chairman Lord Ashcroft, reported in last week's Mail on Sunday, placed Kemi Badenoch's Conservatives eight points ahead of Reform UK. The data showed Labour leading with 31 percent, the Conservatives at 26 percent, and Reform UK falling to 18 percent. Farage dismissed the accuracy of this specific poll, but a broader trend of a Tory resurgence at the expense of Reform has been widely detected by political analysts and insiders. This shift suggests that the Conservative party under Badenoch is successfully recapturing voters who may have previously supported Farage's populist platform.

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Insider Reactions and Leadership Fears

One Reform insider revealed that Nigel Farage has become obsessed with monitoring poll numbers, watching them like a hawk. The source expressed deep concern that Farage might quit the party if the ratings dip below 18 percent on average. This internal anxiety highlights the fragility of Farage's position within his own movement, as he attempts to balance his populist base with a more mainstream political image. The appointment of a high-profile military figure like MacIntyre is seen as an attempt to bolster the party's credibility and stabilize its standing in the eyes of the electorate.

Competing Poll Data and Future Outlook

While the Ashcroft survey painted a grim picture for Reform UK, other data sets offer a slightly different perspective on the party's current standing. Pollcheck's poll of polls placed Reform UK at 21 percent, putting them in joint-second place with the Conservatives, while Labour remained on 28 percent. This variance in polling data underscores the fluid nature of the current political landscape and the difficulty in predicting election outcomes. Regardless of the specific percentage points, the strategic appointment of Angus MacIntyre signals that Reform UK is actively working to reshape its narrative on defence and foreign policy. The party appears determined to shed its previous controversies and present a more unified and credible front on issues of national security as the next general election approaches.