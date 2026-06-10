Reform UK Announces Major Tax Cut for Small Businesses and Sole Traders

Reform UK has announced a major new tax cut aimed at small businesses and sole traders, pledging to raise the VAT registration threshold to £150,000. The policy is expected to help give growth incentives to 750,000 businesses 'on day one'. Reform's leader, Nigel Farage, said that the policy is the 'right thing to do', and shows that Reform is 'on the side of working people in this country'.

Reform UK has announced a major new tax cut aimed at small businesses and sole traders , pledging to raise the VAT registration threshold to £150,000.

The current threshold is £90,000, creating a major cliff edge that disincentivises investment and growth. The party said that the policy would carry a face-value cost of £2.4 billion, but this will fall to £2.1 billion as small businesses change their behaviour and investment decisions thanks to the incentive boost. The rest will be paid for by pre-announced spending cuts worth £40 billion to Net Zero subsidies, welfare, the civil service, and foreign aid.

This comes after Reform pledged last month to scrap income tax on overtime above a 40-hour week for those earning less than £75,000. Reform's new policy is pitched at small businesses and sole traders, who currently have no incentive to take on another contract or more work due to the current VAT threshold. A Reform government would then continue increasing the cliff edge in line with inflation every year.

The party also announced that they would reverse recent changes that force sole traders with incomes of over £50,000 to file financial information to HMRC four times a year. Instead, they will reintroduce single annual returns, and convert the 'Making Tax Digital' programme into an 'optional scheme'. They cited HMRC research that estimates compliance with the quarterly returns will cost the average self-employed taxpayer £330 upfront.

This policy is seen as a boost to productivity, as tens of thousands of companies whose income levels are just below the VAT threshold will now have an incentive to take on more work. Reform's leader, Nigel Farage, said that the policy is the 'right thing to do', and shows that Reform is 'on the side of working people in this country'.

He added that the threshold hike is only possible thanks to Britain's newfound Brexit freedoms, as EU law limits members' VAT thresholds to €100,000. The policy is expected to help give growth incentives to 750,000 businesses 'on day one'. Mr Farage also posed with local small business owners, including his Makerfield candidate, Robert Kenyon, who still works as a plumber.

The party's new policy is seen as a major victory for small businesses and sole traders, who will now have more freedom to grow and invest in their businesses. Reform's leader, Nigel Farage, said that the policy will increase productivity, and will be a major boost to the economy. He added that the policy is a key part of Reform's plan to support working people and small businesses in the UK





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Reform UK Tax Cut Small Businesses Sole Traders VAT Registration Threshold

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