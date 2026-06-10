Reform UK Announces Major New Tax Cut for White Van Men

Reform UK has announced a major new tax cut aimed at white van men, pledging to raise the VAT registration threshold to £150,000. The policy is pitched at small businesses and sole traders currently beginning to pay VAT at £90,000, creating a major cliff edge that disincentivises investment and growth. The tax cut is expected to carry a face-value cost of £2.4 billion, but this will fall to £2.1 billion as small businesses change their behaviour and investment decisions thanks to the incentive boost. The rest will be paid for by pre-announced spending cuts worth £40 billion to Net Zero subsidies, welfare, the civil service, and foreign aid.

Reform UK has announced a major new tax cut aimed at white van men , pledging to raise the VAT registration threshold to £150,000. Small businesses and sole traders currently begin paying VAT at £90,000, creating a major cliff edge that disincentivises investment and growth.

Speaking at a press conference this afternoon, Nigel Farage said the tax cut is the 'right thing to do', and shows that Reform is 'on the side of working people in this country'. The party said that the policy would carry a face-value cost of £2.4 billion, but this will fall to £2.1 billion as small businesses change their behaviour and investment decisions thanks to the incentive boost.

The rest will be paid for by pre-announced spending cuts worth £40 billion to Net Zero subsidies, welfare, the civil service, and foreign aid. It comes after Reform pledged last month to scrap income tax on overtime above a 40-hour week for those earning less than £75,000. Mr Farage said that the threshold hike is only possible thanks to Britain's newfound Brexit freedoms, as EU law limits members' VAT thresholds to €100,000.

He championed the policy as something that would help give growth incentives to 750,000 businesses 'on day one'. Reform's new policy is pitched at white van men, like plumber candidate Robert Kenyon. Mr Farage says he would not impose VAT registration on small businesses and sole traders before £150,000, up from the current £90,000.

He added: 'What it will also do is increase productivity, because there are tens of thousands of companies whose income levels are just below the VAT threshold.

'They've got no incentive to take on another contract, no incentive to take on more work, so this will also boost productivity. It is the right thing to do.

'We are on the side of working people in this country. ' Once the threshold is raised to £150,000, a Reform government would then continue increasing the cliff edge in line with inflation every year. Mr Farage and Robert Kenyon, his Makerfield candidate who still works as a plumber, also announced that Reform would reverse recent changes that force sole traders with incomes of over £50,000 to file financial information to HMRC four times a year.

The Reform leader branded the change among 'several bugbears' weighing entrepreneurs down with red tape. Surrounded by white vans, Mr Farage told the audience in Makerfield: 'The idea that a sole trader now has to register online for tax four times a year, frankly, under pain of a terrible penalty if they make the slightest error.

'This is probably good news for local accountants, who are having to do all the work, but it's not good news for the self-employed. We will get rid of that provision.

' Instead the party will reintroduce single annual returns, and convert the 'Making Tax Digital' programme into an 'optional scheme'. They cited HMRC research that estimates compliance with the quarterly returns will cost the average self-employed taxpayer £330 upfront





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Reform UK Tax Cut VAT Registration Threshold White Van Men Small Businesses Sole Traders Brexit Freedoms Income Tax On Overtime VAT Threshold Productivity Red Tape Single Annual Returns Optional Scheme

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Zelensky cautions Reform UK councils that removing Ukrainian flags could damage vital alliancesUkrainian President warns that the recent removal of Ukrainian flags by Reform‑run councils may harm UK‑Ukraine relations, while urging continued diplomatic cooperation amid ongoing conflict with Russia.

Read more »

Burnham faces free speech allegations as fire service union intervenes in electionAndy Burnham is accused of political interference after Manchester's Fire and Rescue Service emailed firefighters cautioning against supporting Nigel Farage's Reform UK party. The email, from the service's race and faith staff network, warned that representing Reform UK could cause concern and undermined inclusive culture. Reform UK's chairman has demanded an apology and an Electoral Commission investigation. The Free Speech Union warned of a chilling effect on free speech within the service. This incident occurs days before a crucial by-election in Makerfield, where Burnham is standing for Labour against a Reform UK candidate, and after the Fire Brigades Union endorsed Burnham's campaign.

Read more »

Reform vows to make Britain beautiful again by cracking down on litter and fly-tippingReform UK has pledged to introduce tougher fines and regulations to tackle litter and fly-tipping in Britain. The party wants to rekindle the public's sense of civic pride and will institute a National Action Day to tackle rubbish. Reform will also increase fines and enforcement action in the councils it controls in England.

Read more »

Reform UK Announces Major Tax Cut for Small Businesses and Sole TradersReform UK has announced a major new tax cut aimed at small businesses and sole traders, pledging to raise the VAT registration threshold to £150,000. The policy is expected to help give growth incentives to 750,000 businesses 'on day one'. Reform's leader, Nigel Farage, said that the policy is the 'right thing to do', and shows that Reform is 'on the side of working people in this country'.

Read more »