Reform's Chances of Winning the Next Election Growing

Professor Sir John Curtice's latest analysis suggests that Reform's supporters are a coalition of people with distinct socially Conservative views, and that improving the economy or the NHS might not be enough to stop Reform's momentum. Reform has been eating away at the Tories, peeling off Right-leaning voters, and is currently polling around 26 to 27 percentage points.

Reform 's chances of winning the next election are growing due to its supporters being driven by ideology rather than protest, according to the UK's leading pollster.

Professor Sir John Curtice's latest analysis suggests that the party's supporters are a coalition of people with distinct socially Conservative views. This means that improving the economy or the NHS might help Labour, but it is unlikely to be sufficient to stop Reform's momentum. Reform has been eating away at the Tories, peeling off Right-leaning voters, and is currently polling around 26 to 27 percentage points, with Labour on 17 to 19 and the Tories on 18 to 19.

The latest British Social Attitudes survey has found that Reform supporters are a distinct group with a set of beliefs rooted in socially Conservative ideas about migration, Net Zero, and transgender rights. They are more dissatisfied with the state of the country and their personal circumstances than other voters. The survey also found that Reform supporters are more likely to be older, male, and less likely to have gone to university.

The best way for the Tories to win back Right-leaning voters is on the economy, as Reform is not necessarily regarded for its perceived ability to handle the country's economy. Labour is not well placed to meet the challenge from Reform in terms of votes, and if Right-leaning voters are to leave Reform, they are more likely to go back to the Conservatives than Labour.

The BSA survey has been carried out annually since 1983 by the National Centre for Social Research and surveyed 4,656 people across the UK. Reform's growth is not just a protest vote, but a firm foundation that could last, with the party winning 1,450 council seats at last month's local elections, including hundreds in Labour's traditional heartlands in the Midlands and North.

Nigel Farage's party is hovering around 26 to 27 percentage points, with Labour on 17 to 19 and the Tories on 18 to 19 in current polls. The latest analysis suggests that Reform's popularity is unlikely to surge much above 30 percentage points, but this could be a potentially winning number at the next election because UK politics is so fragmented and would still represent as much as a nine or ten point leader over Labour or the Tories.

Reform has been eating the Tories for breakfast, lunch and dinner in terms of peeling off Right-leaning voters. The BSA survey found that around half of Reform backers would vote to remain outside of the EU, but support for Brexit in the 2016 referendum to leave the European Union has also driven more people towards Mr Farage's party.

Perceived zealotry or wokery around issues such as trans rights and Net Zero has also driven more people towards Mr Farage's party, adding to the coalition of people who voted Conservative in 2019 for Boris Johnson to get Brexit done. But they've now switched to Nigel Farage and Reform. The survey also found that Reform supporters were more dissatisfied with the state of the country and their personal circumstances than other voters.

Some 60 per cent of Reform voters were very dissatisfied with the NHS, compared to 51 per cent of the general public, while 27 per cent said they were struggling on their current household income - five points more than the figure for the general public. But they stood out far more on cultural issues, with 75 per cent saying migrants undermined Britain's culture. Just 35 per cent of the general public said the same.

Some 88 per cent said equal opportunities for transgender people had gone too far and 78 per cent said benefits for the unemployed were too high. The figures for the general public were 48 per cent and 60 per cent respectively. The research found Reform backers were more likely to be older, male and less likely to have gone to university.

Sir John added that the best way for the Tories to try and win back Right-leaning voters would be on the economy, as Reform are not necessarily regarded for their perceived ability to handle the country's economy. He added: If these folk are going to leave Reform, given their history, they are more likely to go back to the Conservatives than they are to Labour.

The BSA survey, carried out annually since 1983 by the National Centre for Social Research, surveyed 4,656 people across the UK





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