Reform UK leaders consider an alliance with Rupert Lowe's Restore party, risking internal collapse and boosting Labour dominance amid deep ideological divides.

Reform UK is currently evaluating a potential political alliance with Rupert Lowe's Restore Party, a strategic move that political insiders warn could lead to the immediate demise of both organizations. This reported shift marks a significant departure from previous strategies and signals a deepening crisis within the British right-wing political landscape. The proposal suggests that senior figures within Reform UK are prepared to abandon their long-standing feud with Lowe in favor of short-term electoral gains.

Strategic Shift From Mainstream to Alliances

The contemplation of this partnership directly contradicts the initial post-election vision held by Nigel Farage and his senior aides. Only last year, a senior aide articulated a clear strategy to broaden the party's appeal, specifically targeting female voters and professionalizing its operations to shed unsavory elements. The stated goal was to widen the brand and prepare for potential entry into government, positioning Reform UK as a viable mainstream alternative.

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However, the subsequent schism between Farage and Rupert Lowe, who was then a Reform MP, derailed these mainstream ambitions. The relationship fractured following allegations of bullying in Lowe's private office, leading Lowe to accuse Farage of setting him up. Farage maintained he was protecting his staff, but Lowe ultimately left to establish Restore Party, creating a rival entity that has since siphoned off significant voter support.

Impact of Lowe's Defection on Voter Base

The formation of Restore Party has proven to be a major operational problem for Reform UK, with internal officials admitting that Lowe's group has captured approximately five to six percent of their potential vote share. This loss is considered highly significant by Reform insiders, who expressed surprise and dismay at the effectiveness of Lowe's campaign to attract former Reform supporters. The erosion of this base has weakened Reform UK's position in key constituencies.

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In the wake of this defection, the party initially abandoned Farage's mainstreaming plan to chase hard-right voters. This pivot led to the adoption of increasingly extreme positions on immigration, including Robert Jenrick's suggestion to use lethal force against migrant boats. Senior members like Suella Braverman made controversial claims regarding English identity, and the party launched the Nigeria Strategy to attack Kemi Badenoch, which caused poll ratings to plummet.

Key Figures Pushing for a Tactical Deal

Despite the historical animosity, there is a growing movement within Reform UK to forge a pact with Lowe. Home Affairs spokesman Zia Yusuf has been a leading voice in this rapprochement, recently describing Rupert Lowe as a force of nature. His comments have been echoed by social media influencer and former Gorton and Denton parliamentary candidate Matthew Goodwin, who publicly called for a tactical electoral alliance between the two previously warring factions.

Some observers interpret Yusuf's intervention as a maneuver in the battle to succeed Nigel Farage. A Reform insider suggested that Yusuf believes Farage and Lowe will not reconcile personally, so he is signaling that a deal is possible under his own leadership to stop the leak of voters to Restore. Even figures distant from Yusuf acknowledge that local non-aggression pacts might be necessary to contain the damage caused by Lowe's localized successes.

Risks of Toxicity and Internal Collapse

Internal sources describe Rupert Lowe and his allies in harsh terms, labeling them as dire people, pond life, and off-the-chart extremists. These descriptions highlight that the relationship is not built on mutual respect or a viable marriage of convenience. Insiders warn that neither party possesses the professionalism or cynicism required to keep such a secret arrangement under wraps for any length of time.

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The deep-seated scars from the long-running feud mean that any negotiated truce would likely leak quickly. Such a revelation would render Nigel Farage's brand radioactive, as he has already attempted to woo back Lowe's supporters. British voters would likely perceive the sham arrangement immediately, leading to further toxification of the British right and potentially handing political dominance to the Labour Party for a generation.