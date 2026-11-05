Reform Announces Armed Forces Spokesman, Promises Military Immunity

Reform has named former RAF Wing Commander Angus MacIntyre as its armed forces spokesman and pledged to halt prosecutions of soldiers, except with the Defence Secretary's consent, amid veteran backlash.

Reform has appointed former RAF Wing Commander Angus MacIntyre as its armed forces spokesman and vowed to stop all prosecutions of British soldiers, barring the explicit consent of the Defence Secretary. The pledge was announced on 6 November 2024 and comes amid growing pressure on Parliament to protect veterans from post‑War legal scrutiny.

Reform's Immunity Plan Explained

According to a statement on the party's website, the party will provide veterans with support "within 100 days", pardon those convicted for carrying out orders, terminate ongoing prosecutions and bar further legal action against soldiers. The policy is meant to address the perceived "utterly disgraceful treatment" of ex‑soldiers who have been prosecuted for lawful actions during the Troubles and other conflicts.

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Veterans Raise Concerns Over Policy

Veteran activists, including former cavalryman Paul Young, have publicly criticized the plan. Young urged the party to reconsider, arguing that the Defence Secretary is "a politician rather than a legal person" and that a Supreme Court judge should decide whether a case should proceed. He also warned that the party's wording could be interpreted as a blanket pardon, which he said would undermine the rule of law.

Former army intelligence officer Philip Ingram added that "there is no legal mechanism to achieve what the party is promising." He called on Reform to clarify its stance on the use of legal safeguards and the criteria for prosecution.

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Impact on Defence Spending and Veteran Support

Reform also announced plans to cut the UK's welfare budget of £330 billion to increase defence spending. The party has pledged to allocate 3 per cent of GDP to defence by 2030 and 3.5 per cent by 2035, aiming to match policies from Labour and the Conservatives. MacIntyre, a veteran of 40 years who served in Afghanistan and Somalia, claims the changes will address the under‑resourcing and undervaluation of service personnel.

The policy announcement follows a series of legal inquiries into incidents involving British soldiers during the Troubles, a process facilitated by Labour's Troubles Bill. Reform says that government legislation should prevent further inquests into actions that were conducted lawfully against the IRA. The party's stance has been met with mixed reactions from veteran groups that worry about the precedent for military accountability.