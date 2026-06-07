Reflections on the WAG Phenomenon: 20 Years After Baden Baden

A firsthand account of the England WAGs during the 2006 World Cup in Baden Baden, exploring their impact on the tournament and cultural legacy.

The sound of a piano drifts from the open French doors of the Brenners Park Hotel as old ladies clutching parasols tiptoe around its exquisite gardens.

The air is mild and refreshing and it is gloriously sunny. Life moves slowly here in Baden Baden, the historic spa town on the edge of the Black Forest in Germany, and as I relax after the day's labours with a book, alone by the swimming pool, I reflect that a more restfully innocent scene would be difficult to conceive. What else can be heard? Only afternoon tea being poured nearby by white-gloved waiters.

It is June 9, 2006 and I am here covering the World Cup. David Beckham and the rest of the boys are staying half an hour away in a castle up a mountain preparing for their first match. Suddenly the peace is disturbed. An overlapping chorus of shrill greetings: the advance party of the England squad's wives and girlfriends has arrived.

I can see them gathering on the hotel terrace overlooking Lichtentaler Allee, the elegant promenade where Queen Victoria once strolled in the days when Baden Baden was the summer capital of Europe. There is Wayne Rooney's girlfriend Coleen McLoughlin, who has not long turned 20, and Gary Neville's 23-year-old fiancée Emma Hadfield and Alex Curran, 23, engaged to Steven Gerrard. Alex, incidentally, is a grandmother now. Others arrive to more shrieks.

After drinks and snacks they are soon pool-bound. There is much excited chatter. The noise gets nearer, building rapidly like the rush of a 747 engine before take-off. Suddenly I am surrounded by WAGs.

Victoria Beckham with a posse of WAGs in 2006. A lucky man in many respects, you might think, but any lone male who has stumbled unwittingly into the middle of a hen party might recognise my feeling of discomfiture. No doubt the Germans have an even longer word for it. But I need not have worried.

Coleen and co are charming. They are straightforward, down-to-earth women who, they tell me, are simply on holiday and supporting the boys. They express an unshakeable belief that this time England will triumph.

Then they settle down to a spot of sunbathing. Elen Rivas, Frank Lampard's then fiancée, is the only one reading and, as we are sun-lounger neighbours, we strike up a conversation about books. Around us, the others swap stories about their journeys. Where is Victoria? someone enquires, referring to Mrs Beckham, undisputed WAG queen.

Shrugs all round. Though we did not know it, Posh Spice's scheduled flight had been cancelled because of an engine fault, and she had had to hire a private jet.

Meanwhile a small group of photographers have gathered beyond the River Oos on the edge of the hotel grounds and are training their long lenses on us. Well, not on me exactly. Still, I slowly shake my head in mock annoyance and instinctively draw my stomach in, secretly hoping they will get my best side. None of the WAGs seems too bothered by the cameras.

It has been said the WAG phenomenon started in Baden Baden in 2006 though the acronym had been around a while. Many were familiar with their champagne-and-shopping lifestyle from the reality TV show Footballers' Wives, which first aired four years earlier. The WAGs already had one Louboutin-shod foot in the nation's consciousness. But what happened 20 years ago this month elevated things to a whole new level.

When I left the wives and girlfriends by the pool, the cocktail hour pianist was playing Ain't Misbehavin. And the WAGs were not misbehaving. Not then, anyway. The accepted narrative would later be that they spent their time boozing and dancing on tables by night and hitting the designer boutiques by day.

Yet I can report that it was not exactly like that. Even if it was, did the WAGs deserve the sniffy criticism that came their way? They were not role models. Why should they not enjoy themselves?

Really, was this a big fuss about nothing much? England coach Sven-Goran Eriksson did not think so. He spoke of the attention surrounding the WAGs as being a distraction to his players. Was their mental resolve so shaky that the spectacle of their partners out on the town risked putting them off their stride?

No wonder we struggle with penalties. After all, it was not as if the WAGs were cavorting with strapping lads in lederhosen. As for the rest of us, a distraction is sometimes exactly what is needed during an England game and before and after, for that matter. The WAGs brought a certain glamour and drama to the tournament, capturing the public imagination far beyond football.

They were photographed shopping for designer goods, dining at exclusive restaurants, and enjoying the spa town's luxuries. The media frenzy around them was unprecedented, with every outfit and outing scrutinized. Some criticised their perceived frivolity, arguing that it overshadowed the sporting event itself. But others saw it as harmless fun, a welcome break from the tension of the matches.

The women themselves seemed unfazed by the attention. They were just girlfriends and wives supporting their partners, caught up in a unique moment in sports culture. The term WAG itself became a cultural touchstone, spawning countless articles, TV segments, and even academic studies. Looking back, it was a strange and wonderful time, a confluence of celebrity, sport, and media that would never be repeated quite the same way.

The WAGs of 2006 became icons of a particular brand of football culture, for better or worse. They were young, glamorous, and unapologetically living their lives in the spotlight. Whether you found them inspiring or irritating, they were impossible to ignore. And in some ways, they reflected a changing society where women's roles in sports fandom were evolving from passive spectators to active participants in the spectacle.

The legacy of Baden Baden is complex, but it remains a defining chapter in World Cup history. Even as the tournament fades from memory, the image of those women by the pool, laughing and sunbathing, endures. They were not just accessories to the event; they were protagonists in their own story. And what a story it was





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