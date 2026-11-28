Rev. Candace McKibben reflects on the 2026 Word of the Year, 'human,' in a column submitted to the Tallahassee Democrat on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2026.

One of the joys of cooking for me is listening to NPR. As long as I am able to keep the radio volume louder than the whir of the mixer or blender, it is such a delight to have a radio companion sharing important and interesting information while I cook.

A favorite for me is Scott Simon’s Weekend Edition featured on our local NPR station, WFSU, on Saturday mornings from 8 to 10 a.m. Since my husband is a Saturday morning golfer, I do not have to worry about offending his hearing by cranking up the volume, and I know for sure Simon will be saying something worth hearing. This past Saturday, Simon, who has won seemingly every major award in broadcasting, including the Peabody, the Emmy, the Columbia-DuPont, the Ohio State Award, the Robert F. Kennedy Journalism Award, and the Sidney Hillman Award, shared a thoughtful reflection on the Cambridge Dictionary 2026 Word of the Year , which was announced on November 17, 2026.

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Many dictionaries announce their WOTY in late November or December and some as late as January. Cambridge, Collins, and Dictionary.com have revealed their words for 2026, while Merriam Webster, Oxford University Press, and the American Dialect Society among others, have not. The idea of a WOTY was inspired by Time magazine’s Person of the Year, when in 1945 a Time reader wrote a letter to the editor suggesting that the word “atomic” described the year.