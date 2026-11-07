Reflect, serve, reach out: The power of gratitude

Even when a situation is painful, looking at what we can be grateful for still has a positive impact.

“Gratitude” is a frequently used word. Why? Because it works. In the book Wonder Drug: 7 Scientifically Proven Ways That Serving Others Is the Best Medicine for Yourself, physicians Stephen Trzeciak, MD, and Anthony Mazzarelli, MD, show data on how certain words and actions increase dopamine.

One of their seven prescriptions is “Be thankful. ” Dopamine is a chemical messenger called a neurotransmitter. It plays a key role in pleasure, motivation, learning, and the desire to accomplish things. Exercise, quality sleep, music, protein-rich food, and social interaction all increase dopamine.

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So does gratitude. When I entered recovery, I was introduced to the power of gratitude. In my book The Calling: Why Healthcare Is So Special, I wrote the statement, “A heart full of gratitude has little room for anything else. ” This is true even in the most trying situations.

Even if the situation is still painful, looking at what we can be grateful for still has a positive impact. When I was speaking at the Rewiring Healthcare: Foundation to Future conference hosted by Healthcare Plus Solutions Group, the subject of gratitude came up. After the first day, attendees completed a survey. There was room to write down a question they would like to address on day two.

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A question for me was what I recommend a person do to stay positive. My answer is to start each day writing down three things for which you are grateful. When I work with men in recovery, I ask them to do this. They start out skeptical, asking, “What will that do?

” As I have written in other columns, understanding comes after the action. Each morning, I share my own list in a few group texts. This helps, as it jogs my memory to complete the list, and I feel better reading everyone else’s lists. Take time each morning to reflect.

Reading a daily devotional or daily reflection helps. So does prayer. As with the gratitude list, some doubt that praying makes a difference. I was encouraged to have the willingness to pray.

I said, “What if I do not have the willingness? ” The answer was to pray for the willingness. I did. It worked.

I have not missed a day in 44 years. Help others. It gets us out of ourselves. I like the New Radicals song “You Get What You Give.

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” So true. Norm, until he passed, was my spiritual navigator. He helped me so much. After one of those times, I said, “Norm, thank you.

” His reply was, “One thing we will never agree on is who should be thanking whom. ” Often, the person doing the helping gains as much as or more than the person being helped. Reach out when you need help. I work with men who have, or have had, suicidal thoughts.

The key is to ask for help. Musician Joe Walsh shared that the hardest thing he had to do was to recognize his alcohol and drug addiction and ask for help. He added that it was the best thing he ever did. The holidays are upon us.

This is a time of year that is joyful for many and sad for many. Please reach out to others. You will help yourself and them. Quint Studer is the author of 16 books on leadership in the workplace and the community.

His book Building a Vibrant Community is a valuable resource for civic leaders, business owners, and all citizens who have a stake in building a community they can be proud to call home. In Sundays with Quint, he shares a selection of his popular leadership columns for leaders, employees, and business owners in all industries. He can be reached atBesides being published here, this column appears each Monday in Healthcare Rewired, Quint’s LinkedIn newsletter. You can read it at