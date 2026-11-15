Reflect Orbital's Sun-Reflecting Satellite Plan Sparks Astronomer Outcry

Reflect Orbital faces intense criticism from the astronomical community regarding its plan to deploy thousands of satellites to reflect sunlight on Earth, citing severe threats to ground-based telescope observations and night sky integrity.

Reflect Orbital, a Hawthorne, California-based startup founded by Ben Nowack and Tristan Semmelhack in 2021, has unveiled an ambitious plan to deploy a massive constellation of satellites designed to reflect sunlight onto the Earth's surface. The company argues that this technology, which they claim could illuminate areas after sunset, will provide critical benefits for search-and-rescue operations, extend industrial working hours, and even improve agricultural harvests. However, the American Astronomical Society, alongside 27 other scientific organizations, has issued a stark warning that this initiative poses a devastating threat to ground-based astronomy.

Astronomical Society Warns of Observation Destruction

The primary objection from the scientific community centers on the potential for reflected sunlight to overwhelm the sensitive image sensors used in modern telescopes. Researchers fear that the brightness generated by these satellites could ruin images and render valuable observations completely unusable. Even when the satellites are not directly in the line of sight of a telescope, light scattered by Earth's atmosphere could significantly brighten the night sky, making it nearly impossible for astronomers to detect faint and distant celestial objects.

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Gaspar Bakos, a Princeton University astrophysicist, described the threat to the field as existential. He stated that the issue is not merely a concern but is comparable to a bullet to the head, signaling the end of ground-based astronomy as we know it. The sheer scale of the proposed constellation, which could involve tens of thousands of mirrors, is expected to transform the night sky in ways that could permanently hinder the exploration of the universe from Earth.

Reflect Orbital's Staged Deployment Strategy

In response to the backlash, Reflect Orbital has outlined a phased approach to developing its technology, beginning with a developmental satellite named Eärendil-0. The company filed an application for this mission with the Federal Communications Commission in October 2026, with a scheduled launch no earlier than April 2027. This initial spacecraft will not carry a mirror and will instead focus on testing control, communications, and maneuvering systems to refine the design for future missions.

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Following the development phase, the company plans to launch Eärendil-1, a demonstration satellite equipped with four steerable reflector panels. These panels will unfurl to form a 193-square-foot reflective array capable of directing light onto targeted areas on Earth. This mission will serve as the first real test of the company's core technology in space, drawing significant attention from both supporters and critics alike.

Long-Term Goals and Financial Skepticism

Reflect Orbital has set an aggressive long-term goal to build a constellation of up to 50,000 satellites by 2035. The company aims to deploy 36 satellites in 2027, increase to 1,000 in 2028, reach 5,000 by 2030, and achieve the full scale by 2035. To reassure stakeholders, the company has pledged to share satellite positions in advance and avoid directing reflections toward observatories, while also orienting inactive satellites to minimize their visibility.

Despite these assurances, Australian astronomer Michael Brown has raised serious doubts about the feasibility of the project. He argues that providing even an hour of daylight-level illumination at a single location could require tens of thousands of satellites. Brown estimates that the cost of such an ambitious endeavor could reach as much as $20 million, concluding that the economic and logistical model does not stack up against the potential benefits and scientific costs.