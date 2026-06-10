Referee Omar Artan, who was denied entry to the United States, has arrived in Mogadishu, Somalia, to a hero's welcome. The incident has sparked widespread criticism, with many questioning the country's commitment to diversity and inclusion. The U.S. decision has also raised questions about the government's vetting process for international officials.

Referee Omar Artan , who was denied entry to the United States , has arrived in Mogadishu, Somalia , to a hero's welcome. Artan, 34, was due to be the first referee from Somalia to officiate a World Cup after making FIFA's final list for the tournament, bringing years of experience and hard work to soccer's biggest stage.

The refusal to allow entry by Artan, who was scheduled to join other World Cup referees at their training base in Miami, was an unprecedented move in modern soccer history by a host country. Artan's anticipated feat brought hope to many in the country of about 19 million people, which is on the path of recovery after decades of instability and civil war. The U.S. decision has sparked widespread criticism, with many questioning the country's commitment to diversity and inclusion.

The incident has also raised questions about the U.S. government's vetting process for international officials. Artan's arrival in Mogadishu was met with cheers and applause from supporters, who welcomed him with open arms. The Somali official is expected to address the media and speak about his experience, which has become a symbol of hope for many in Somalia. In related news, Christian leaders in the Lebanese city of Tyre have called for quick international action after an Israeli warning.

The leaders are urging the international community to take immediate action to address the growing tensions between Israel and Lebanon. The warning was issued after Israel accused Lebanon of allowing Iranian-backed militias to operate in the country. The leaders are calling for a peaceful resolution to the conflict, which has the potential to destabilize the entire region. The U.S. has been accused of failing to take decisive action to address the growing tensions between Israel and Lebanon.

The failure to act has led to widespread criticism, with many questioning the country's commitment to peace and stability in the region. The incident has also raised questions about the U.S. government's ability to effectively address complex international issues. In other news, a government-commissioned study has found that drinking risks are not being adequately addressed by U.S. guidelines. The study found that the current guidelines are not sufficient to protect Americans from the risks associated with excessive drinking.

The study has sparked widespread criticism, with many calling for the guidelines to be updated to reflect the latest scientific research. The incident has also raised questions about the U.S. government's ability to effectively address complex public health issues. In a separate incident, a kayaker was briefly swallowed by a humpback whale in Chilean Patagonia, but was fortunately rescued unharmed. The incident was captured on camera and has become a viral sensation.

The incident has also raised questions about the behavior of humpback whales and the risks associated with kayaking in their presence. In related news, a government-commissioned study has found that challenging your brain can help keep it healthy. The study found that engaging in mentally stimulating activities can help to prevent cognitive decline and reduce the risk of age-related diseases. The study has sparked widespread interest, with many calling for more research into the benefits of brain-challenging activities.

The incident has also raised questions about the importance of maintaining a healthy and active brain throughout life. In a separate incident, a photo has captured a wall of wild horses surging through western Germany. The incident has become a viral sensation, with many calling it a breathtaking sight. The incident has also raised questions about the behavior of wild horses and the risks associated with their presence in populated areas.

In related news, a government-commissioned study has found that drinking risks are not being adequately addressed by U.S. guidelines. The study found that the current guidelines are not sufficient to protect Americans from the risks associated with excessive drinking. The study has sparked widespread criticism, with many calling for the guidelines to be updated to reflect the latest scientific research. The incident has also raised questions about the U.S. government's ability to effectively address complex public health issues.

In a separate incident, a humpback whale briefly swallowed a kayaker in Chilean Patagonia, but was fortunately rescued unharmed. The incident was captured on camera and has become a viral sensation. The incident has also raised questions about the behavior of humpback whales and the risks associated with kayaking in their presence. In related news, a government-commissioned study has found that challenging your brain can help keep it healthy.

The study found that engaging in mentally stimulating activities can help to prevent cognitive decline and reduce the risk of age-related diseases. The study has sparked widespread interest, with many calling for more research into the benefits of brain-challenging activities. The incident has also raised questions about the importance of maintaining a healthy and active brain throughout life. In a separate incident, a photo has captured a wall of wild horses surging through western Germany.

The incident has become a viral sensation, with many calling it a breathtaking sight. The incident has also raised questions about the behavior of wild horses and the risks associated with their presence in populated areas. In related news, a government-commissioned study has found that drinking risks are not being adequately addressed by U.S. guidelines. The study found that the current guidelines are not sufficient to protect Americans from the risks associated with excessive drinking.

The study has sparked widespread criticism, with many calling for the guidelines to be updated to reflect the latest scientific research. The incident has also raised questions about the U.S. government's ability to effectively address complex public health issues. In a separate incident, a humpback whale briefly swallowed a kayaker in Chilean Patagonia, but was fortunately rescued unharmed. The incident was captured on camera and has become a viral sensation.

The incident has also raised questions about the behavior of humpback whales and the risks associated with kayaking in their presence. In related news, a government-commissioned study has found that challenging your brain can help keep it healthy. The study found that engaging in mentally stimulating activities can help to prevent cognitive decline and reduce the risk of age-related diseases. The study has sparked widespread interest, with many calling for more research into the benefits of brain-challenging activities.

The incident has also raised questions about the importance of maintaining a healthy and active brain throughout life. In a separate incident, a photo has captured a wall of wild horses surging through western Germany. The incident has become a viral sensation, with many calling it a breathtaking sight. The incident has also raised questions about the behavior of wild horses and the risks associated with their presence in populated areas





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