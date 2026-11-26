Syrian referee Hanna Hattab was replaced at half-time of an AFC Champions League Two match after a manager claimed he was drunk, a charge he firmly denies.

Syrian referee Hanna Hattab was replaced at half-time of an Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League Two match after a manager of one of the teams accused him of being drunk. Hattab has denied the claim. He oversaw the fixture between United Arab Emirates club Al Jazira and Iran's Gol Gohar in Asia's second-tier club competition.

The controversy emerged in the 32nd minute, when Hattab awarded a free-kick after a foul by Al Jazira's Felício Milson. The incident quickly dominated discussion at half-time, with the official's conduct becoming the central talking point around the match.

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How the Al Jazira Decision Unfolded on the Pitch

Hattab initially waved away protests from Al Jazira players and approached Milson while holding a yellow card. He then appeared to receive a message through his earpiece, which stunned the players on the pitch. The official then turned and walked towards Al Jazira goalkeeper Ersin Destanoglu.

Hattab showed Destanoglu a yellow card even though the goalkeeper was nearly half the pitch away from the incident. The referee was then seen speaking to his fourth official. Following that conversation, he rescinded the goalkeeper's yellow card, and Milson avoided a second yellow card for his challenge.

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Al Jazira took the lead minutes later through Anderson Talisca, scoring the only goal of the game. The sequence involving Hattab, however, remained the focus of attention as the teams left the field at half-time.

Club Officials and Referee Give Opposing Accounts

Gol Gohar head coach Mehdi Rahmati was reportedly seen shouting 'he's drunk' at the official. After the match, the club's sporting director Heydar Afsari said Gol Gohar would have refused to play the second half had Hattab remained in charge.

Afsari said 'The referee against Al Jazira was not in a normal state, and even Al Jazira's players told us the same thing.' He added that the club had immediately informed the match officials and warned them that Gol Gohar would not play if the situation remained the same.

Hattab was ultimately replaced by the fourth official for the second half. The referee, who is part of the AFC's elite refereeing pool, later issued a statement rejecting the allegation. He said he would wait for the official communication and stance of the Syrian Arab Football Federation before issuing a full statement, and he would also consult the people and parties responsible for him locally and internationally.

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In the same response, Hattab said he confirmed his full right to take all legal and judicial measures against anyone who published or made a statement contributing to the insult and defamation of him. He stated that this applied regardless of whether the party was an individual, an institution, or a sports entity.

Medical Assessment and Federation Request for Reports

Omani sports journalist Issa Said, who covers Asian competitions, defended Hattab and insisted that the claim he was drunk is false. In a social media post, Said wrote that the referee's lapse was caused by a drop in his blood sugar, which led to a loss of concentration and focus.

Said stated that Hattab underwent a medical examination after the match and was not intoxicated. The Syrian Football Federation said that, following an assessment of his health, the reports regarding his condition are entirely unfounded. The federation's committee reiterated its unwavering support for the referee.

The committee said it has contacted the AFC to request the referee's medical report, the match commissioner's report, and the referee assessor's report. It stated that these documents are needed to accurately establish the facts of the incident and to take the necessary follow-up actions.